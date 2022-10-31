Jennifer Garner tries a out a popular TikTok hack on her pumpkin

Jennifer Garner shared a video of herself preparing a pumpkin for carving.

She used a KitchenAid hand mixer to blend the guts rather than scraping them off by hand.

The 50-year-old Alias alum credits the creator of the pumpkin cleaning hack on TikTok.

Jennifer Garner is spilling her guts on Instagram.

The actress released a video of herself preparing a pumpkin for carving in an attempt to follow a trend on TikTok. Jennifer uses a KitchenAid hand mixer to blend the pumpkin guts rather than scraping off the gooey interiors by hand.

In the video, the 50-year-old Alias alum works on her jack-o-lantern while dressed in a comfortable flannel and black leggings, almost losing her hat in the process. Jennifer was very pleased with the outcome and was astounded at how simple it was to extract and clean the seeds.

She captioned her Instagram Reel, “Spoiler alert: the hand mixer hack works!” and gave credit to the creator of the pumpkin cleaning hack, Barbara “Babs” Costello, also known as “everyone’s grandmother” on TikTok

Babs provided additional brilliant pumpkin carving advice in her original tutorial, which she shared on Instagram on October 20. These suggestions included cutting the pumpkin open from the bottom, drawing a face with an easily erasable dry-erase marker, and using a mallet to pound various-shaped cookie cutters through the skin rather than struggling to make fine cuts with a knife.

