Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are “head over heels,” reports

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are still in their “honeymoon phase.”

The couple are looking at homes together and hoping to find one they’re both happy with.

JLo adores the fact that Affleck is a great father.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship is deteriorating, the two are “head over heels” for one another.

According to an insider, the couple is still in the “honeymoon phase” despite repeated reports that JLo is afraid Affleck will leave her because the “wedding excitement has worn off.”

“Becoming husband and wife hasn’t changed their relationship much, except for the fact that it solidified what they had,” the source said.

“They are very head over heels for each other.”

The newlyweds are reportedly “looking at homes to purchase together and hoping to find one they’re both happy with. It’s been an ongoing process,” according to the source.

“Jen is hard at work filming, and Ben has been taking over daddy duty and helping out with the kids a lot,” the insider added.

“She adores the fact that he is such a great father and she can always rely on him.”

According to the source, the Marry Me actor has “been very supportive” of the Argo star and “has visited her on work, which she adores.”

The insider added that their mixed-race family gets along “amazing” and enjoys spending time together as a whole.

"[Ben and Jen] are looking forward to the upcoming holidays and sharing traditions together and making memories as the Afflecks."

