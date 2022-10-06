Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are “head over heels,” reports

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are “head over heels,” reports

Articles
Advertisement
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are “head over heels,” reports

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are “head over heels,” reports

Advertisement
  • Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are still in their “honeymoon phase.”
  • The couple are looking at homes together and hoping to find one they’re both happy with.
  • JLo adores the fact that Affleck is a great father.
Advertisement

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship is deteriorating, the two are “head over heels” for one another.

According to an insider, the couple is still in the “honeymoon phase” despite repeated reports that JLo is afraid Affleck will leave her because the “wedding excitement has worn off.”

“Becoming husband and wife hasn’t changed their relationship much, except for the fact that it solidified what they had,” the source said.

“They are very head over heels for each other.”

The newlyweds are reportedly  “looking at homes to purchase together and hoping to find one they’re both happy with. It’s been an ongoing process,” according to the source.

“Jen is hard at work filming, and Ben has been taking over daddy duty and helping out with the kids a lot,” the insider added.

Advertisement

“She adores the fact that he is such a great father and she can always rely on him.”

According to the source, the Marry Me actor has “been very supportive” of the Argo star and “has visited her on work, which she adores.”

The insider added that their mixed-race family gets along “amazing” and enjoys spending time together as a whole.

“[Ben and Jen] are looking forward to the upcoming holidays and sharing traditions together and making memories as the Afflecks.”

Also Read

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck visit their $28M Bel-Air mansion
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck visit their $28M Bel-Air mansion

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were photographed walking by Bel-Air. The couple...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Relationship & Marriage News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry reveals favourite perfume of Princess Diana
Prince Harry reveals favourite perfume of Princess Diana
Sonya Hussyn Reveals Her Favorite Lipstick Colors
Sonya Hussyn Reveals Her Favorite Lipstick Colors
Star of 'Sixteen Candles' Carole Cook passed away at 98
Star of 'Sixteen Candles' Carole Cook passed away at 98
Rakhi Swant got married to her boyfriend Adil Khan
Rakhi Swant got married to her boyfriend Adil Khan
Heather Gay finally admits to thinking Jen Shah is guilty
Heather Gay finally admits to thinking Jen Shah is guilty
Hrithik Roshan poses with Sussanne Khan’s boyfriend, Arslan Goni, see photo
Hrithik Roshan poses with Sussanne Khan’s boyfriend, Arslan Goni, see photo
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story