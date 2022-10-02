Advertisement
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck visit their $28M Bel-Air mansion

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck visit their $28M Bel-Air mansion

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck visit their $28M Bel-Air mansion

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck visit their $28M Bel-Air mansion

  • Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were photographed walking by Bel-Air.
  • The couple were keeping an eye on the expansive $28 million home.
  • Ben looked dapper wearing a stylish blue jacket over a checkered shirt.
This week, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were photographed swinging by Bel-Air and radiating perfect marital goals.

The dynamic duo appeared to be keeping an eye on the expansive $28 million home that Jennifer owns in the posh neighborhood.

Ben, 50, looked dapper wearing a stylishly faded blue jacket over a checkered shirt, while JLo, 53, embodied Los Angeles cool with a pair of enormous orange aviators.

The pop star wore numerous stunning hoop earrings while Bunning her opulent locks and adding a touch of sparkle to her ensemble.

In 2016, Jennifer paid the startling $28 million to purchase the expansive Bel-Air property from CSI: NY actress Sela Ward.

Jennifer’s home is currently being refurbished as she and Ben adjust to married life after being married earlier this year.

There had already been a flurry of rumors that “Bennifer” was looking at houses with the intention of moving into a brand-new marital residence.

However, a rumor this week in a magazine indicated that instead of purchasing a new home, they will simply share Jennifer’s Bel-Air residence.

They are apparently currently residing in a Beverly Hills vacation home owned by Australian billionaire James Packer, who was formerly engaged to Mariah Carey.

Ben, meanwhile, reportedly listed his own property in the Pacific Palisades with a $30 million asking price.

Ben was initially engaged to J-Lo in the early 2000s, and following their breakup, he spent ten years with Jennifer Garner before divorcing her in 2015.

Years after their divorce, Ben and J-Lo rediscovered their love and got married in July in Las Vegas.

