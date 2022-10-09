Jennifer Lopez spotted with Ben Affleck in Los Angeles

Jennifer Lopez was the picture of elegance as she stepped out with her husband, Ben Affleck.

They are reportedly finding it difficult to blend their families together.

They were spotted stepping onto a glamorous private jet.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were the epitome of class as they left their Los Angeles home, earlier on Saturday.

The Hustlers and Argo actors, who apparently struggle to balance raising their children and pursuing their respective demanding jobs, were seen boarding a luxurious private plane.

The cute couple decided to travel in style as they got ready for an exciting day of travel.

The Marry Me actress, 53, and Hollywood actor, 50, recently wed in a beautiful ceremony at Ben’s Georgia home in front of their close family and friends. Since then, they have continued to concentrate on their jobs and creating a life together.

The gifted vocalist can be seen in photos obtained by source sporting a white shirt with a pointed collar that is embellished with flowers at the top.

Ben, meanwhile, wore a stylish suit consisting of white slacks and a basic T-shirt.

Before she married Affleck, a source told Radar Online that JLo “was walking on air,” but now she has her feet firmly on the ground.

The pair is “back to the grind of work and parenting” after getting married and spending a lovely honeymoon in Europe, the insider claimed, adding, “Reality has set in.”

The two former lovers now have five kids together, including twins Emme and Max that Jen had with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, and Ben’s three kids, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, that he shares with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

