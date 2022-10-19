Jensen Ackles will voice Batman in DC’s Legion of Super-Heroes

Meg Donnelly will voice Supergirl/Kara, and Harry Shum Jr. will be Brainaic 5.

Jensen Ackles will be voicing Batman in the upcoming DC’s Legion of Super-Heroes, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Meg Donnelly will voice Supergirl/Kara in the animated film, and Harry Shum Jr. will be Brainaic 5. Darren Criss as Superman and Matt Bomer as The Flash are also featured in the cast.

The story’s plot will follow Supergirl and the Legion of Super-Heroes into the third millennium.

The plot begins as Kara tries to get used to her new life on Earth after being heartbroken by the loss of Krypton, according to THR. She is mentored by her cousin Superman, who advises her to leave their space-time to enrol at the Legion Academy in the 31st century, where she meets new people and Braniac 5. She must also fight off the Dark Circle, a mystery organisation that is scouring the Academy’s vault for a potent weapon.

In addition to executive producer Sam Register, the project is produced by Jim Krieg, Kimberly S. Moreau, and supervising producer Butch Lukic. The project’s director is Jeff Wamester, while Josie Campbell wrote the script.

The Legion of Super-Heroes was founded in 1958 by Otto Binder and Al Plastino, and has been around for a while. Since then, the team hasn’t received much attention, but they have appeared in some significant stories, such as Superman and Justice League from the DC Animated Universe.

Early in 2019, Warner Bros. Animation, DC, and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment will release the new animated film.

