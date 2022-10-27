Advertisement
date 2022-10-27
  • Jessica Chastain and Her Stepfather Attend Knicks Game and Pose with Tracy Morgan
The actress seemed to cheer for the Knicks with a lot of energy during the game. She held up a rally towel with the team’s logo for a picture with her stepfather, who was wearing a blue button-down shirt, jeans, and a Knicks cap.

Morgan, on the other hand, wore an all-grey sweatsuit to the NBA game, which was a high-scoring game that the Knicks won 134-131 in overtime.

Chastain’s trip to the game made for a rare appearance with Hastey, who along with mother Jerri Chastain, raised Jessica in Sacramento, California,

“We’ve talked about working together for so long,” Chastain added. “I was apprehensive because sometimes you really like someone and then you meet them on set and, particularly if they’re playing a difficult role, their vibe is different.”

“Working with Eddie was great since he’s usually this kind. Only action changes him “continued. “That’s a different energy. That’s a big gift since it doesn’t torment coworkers. That was really appreciated.”

In January, Chastain revealed that she was born to a teen mother in Northern California with four siblings. Since “there was no way my family could afford it,” she worked at a performing arts school to take acting training. She studied acting at New York’s Julliard School.

Jessica Chastain supports women of Iran
Jessica Chastain supports women of Iran

Jessica Chastain sends support to women of Iran. She is paying close...

