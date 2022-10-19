Jessica Chastain describes Eddie Redmayne as “the kindest person I’ve ever met”

Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain attended a screening of their film The Good Nurse in New York City.

The actors went to nursing school together.

Eddie plays an inmate who is serving 17 consecutive life sentences for murdering 29 people in 16 years.

Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain attended a screening of their Netflix film The Good Nurse at the Paris Theater in Midtown Manhattan on Tuesday night.

While posing for photographs on the black carpet, the forty-year-old Englishman and the forty-five-year-old Sacramento native could not stop laughing at one other.

Jessica describes Eddie as “the kindest person I’ve ever met,” despite the fact that he portrays real-life intensive-care nurse Charles Cullen, who is serving 17 consecutive life sentences for murdering 29 people in 16 years and nine hospitals.

“We went to nursing school – Eddie and I,” Chastain revealed on Tuesday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

‘I do have that kind of American cowboy mentality where someone shows me something and I’m like, “Yeah, let me try it.” So I would just jump on in, trying to give a mannequin an IV. And Eddie’s like, “Oh, hold on.”

“And he’s really nervous about it. So what we came to realize after our nursing school in our film is that neither of us would be a good nurse. I might look like it but, no, I’m not the one you want an IV from.”

The movie is now available to watch on Netflix.

