Jessica Chastain talks about her visit to Ukraine

Jessica Chastain talks about her visit to Ukraine

Jessica Chastain talks about her visit to Ukraine

American actress Jessica Chastain

  • Jessica Chastain visited Ukraine in August.
  • She visited a family’s house and was shocked by the violence-related scars she saw.
  • The actress felt it her responsibility to use her platform to help amplify other stories.
Jessica Chastain discussed her recent trip to Ukraine on Wednesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The actress visited Ukraine in August, where she met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Chastain stated to Kimmel, “If there’s any way I can use my platform to help amplify other stories, you know, desiring freedom and equality and safety, then I just feel it’s my responsibility.”

Chastain visited a family’s house for lunch and was shocked by the violence-related scars she saw.

“At one point, I said, ‘Is that a bullet hole in the mirror?'” Chastain thought back. “I looked at the ceiling; there were bullet holes. The chair I was sitting in had bullet holes. And there’s little kids, a 6-year-old, a 4-year-old. I don’t understand what is happening to the world .”

The actress remarked, “It was kind of like being in a video game. There were a few times on that day where I thought, should I be doing this? This feels very scary .”

Chastain echoed Zelenskyy’s worries for Ukraine, stating that he believes the “western world will forget about Ukraine in the coming months.”

Jessica Chastain recalls her search for 'calmness' following Will Smith's Oscar smack
Jessica Chastain recalls her search for ‘calmness’ following Will Smith’s Oscar smack

Jessica Chastain recalled the infamous Will Smith slap She revealed that she...

