Jimmy Carr is in hot water yet again

Jimmy Carr, the comedian, has found himself in hot water once more after his estranged father sued him over his controversial memoir.

The 50-year-old British-Irish artist is said to have been in a two-decade battle with his son over concert gags.

According to The Mirror, after reading the comedian’s memoir Before and Laughter, he hired lawyers.

The pair had reportedly not spoken in 21 years, since the death of the comic’s mother Nora in 2001.

Carr said on the podcast ‘Parenting Hell’ last year: ‘I haven’t seen my father in 21 years, and you know the line my mother’s dead to me?’ My father is no longer alive.

‘Which sounds very cold until you meet the guy.’

According to sources, Mr Carr, 77, is tired of his son’s ‘lies’ about him.

‘The last thing Jim wanted to do was take his own son to court, but enough is enough,’ said one. He’s had enough of this false portrayal of himself.

Carr attempted to sue his father for harassment in 2004, but the claims were rejected in court.

The comedian now lives in north London with his girlfriend and two children.

Carr made headlines in February when he was accused of racism for a controversial joke in his Netflix special His Dark Materials.

