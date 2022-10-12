Jin Sun Kyu joins ‘The Uncanny Counter 2’ as a villain

Advertisement
  • Jin Sun Kyu will appear in Season 2 of ‘The Uncanny Counter’.
  • He is most recognised for his film roles in ‘The Outlaws’ (2017) and ‘Extreme Job’ (2019).
  • Jo Byung Gyu, Yoo Jun Sang, Yeom Hye Ran, Kim Sejeong, and other original members will return.
Jin Sun Kyu will appear in Season 2 of ‘The Uncanny Counter,’ according to a South Korean media site on October 11th. The schedule has also been established. This time, it is scheduled to air on tvN by changing the channel, but the exact hour has not yet been determined.

Season 1 of The Uncanny Counter:

‘The Uncanny Counter,’ which finished in January of last year, has the greatest viewership rating of any OCN original. The final show received an average of 11% and a maximum of 11.9% (based on Nielsen Korea paid platform nationwide), rewriting OCN viewer ratings history.

The story revolves around a gang of people known as “Counter.” Their mission is to hunt out evil spirits, and they each have unique talents. The squad disguises themselves as noodle restaurant personnel. So Mun (Jo Byung Gyu) is a high school student and the group’s youngest member. His physical power is his unique ability. He was involved in a mysterious car accident as a child. His parents were killed in the accident, leaving him with a limp in his left leg.

Season 2 of The Uncanny Counter:

As a result, season 2’s production was selected early on and preparations began. The first screenplay reading will take place in October, and filming will commence the following month. Season 2 is likely to include Korean counters collaborating with abroad counters against new adversaries. Season 2 of ‘The Uncanny Counter’ will feature actors Jo Byung Gyu, Yoo Jun Sang, Yeom Hye Ran, Kim Sejeong, and other original members. Jin Sun Gyu has been included to demonstrate synergy. South Korean actor Jin Sun Kyu He is most recognised for his film roles in ‘The Outlaws’ (2017) and ‘Extreme Job’ (2019). In 2017, he received the Best Supporting Actor award at the 38th Blue Dragon Film Awards for his work in the film ‘The Outlaws.’

