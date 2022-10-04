Advertisement
Joanna Gaines says her son Crew’makes life fun’

Articles
Joanna Gaines is having a great time letting her son Crew plan their trip. Monday, the mom of five posted a video to Instagram that shows different parts of her day outside with her son. It all starts with the 4-year-old wanting to be a “tyre man” and playing pretend with his mom by pumping up a bike tyre.

“He woke up this morning and said he wanted to be a ‘tyre man,’ but then he changed his mind and said he wanted to be a butterfly catcher, and that turned into him wanting to be a fire maker,” the 44-year-old Fixer Upper star wrote in the caption.

“This little guy is a lot of fun.”

Crew is playing with the tyre when he sees a butterfly. This makes him want to go catch butterflies. He does his job well because he catches two butterflies at once in his net.

From there, they walk into a wooded area where Crew has built a fort out of sticks and twigs. Joanna tells him to be careful as he climbs inside and acts like he’s making a small fire. Joanna tells him, “Your fire looks great.”

“Thank you!” Crew talks back. Joanna and Chip Gaines, her 47-year-old husband, also have sons Duke, 14, and Drake, 18, and daughters Emmie Kay, 12, and Ella, 15.

