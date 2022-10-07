Jody Miller, the ‘Queen of the House,’ died at the age of 80

Miller passed away in Blanchard, Oklahoma on Thursday morning.

Her 1965 pop-country crossover hit record “Queen of the House” reached no.5 on the Hot Country singles and No.12 on Billboard’s Hot 100 charts.

Miller won a Grammy Award for Best Country & Western Vocal Performance.

Advertisement

Jody Miller, a Grammy Award-winning country music singer, died at the age of 80 from Parkinson’s disease complications.

Miller died on Thursday morning in Blanchard, Oklahoma, according to a statement on her Facebook page.

Miller, who was born in Phoenix, Arizona in 1941, signed with Capitol Records in 1962 and released his debut folk album “Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe” the following year.

Her 1965 pop-country crossover hit “Queen of the House” peaked at No. 5 on the Hot Country singles chart and No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100. She also won a Grammy for Best Country & Western Vocal Performance for the song.

According to the statement, her teen protest song “Home of the Brave,” released in 1965, was her best-selling U.S. single despite being banned by some radio stations.

Also Read Lance Bass believes Britney Spears will make her comeback to music NSYNC's Lance Bass believes Britney Spears will return to music. The singer...

Advertisement

“The talent of Jody Miller cannot be overstated.” In the statement, Miller’s longtime representative Jennifer McMullen said, “She had this innate, God-given ability to interpret and communicate with the most beautiful tones and inflection.”

“She made it look and sound so simple that it takes a moment to realise the magnitude of what you’re hearing.” But she was as genuine and exceptional in her personal life as she was on stage and in the studio.”

Miller began recording with Epic Records in Nashville, Tennessee, in the 1970s, and had a string of Hot Country chart entries, including “He’s So Fine,” “Baby I’m Yours,” and “There’s a Party Going On.”

In the early 1980s, she retired, and in the early 1990s, she started a gospel music ministry.

Miller later performed as Jody Miller and Three Generations with her daughter Robin and grandchildren, releasing the song “Where My Picture Hangs On The Wall” in 2018.

Also Read Instagram Stories can now include YouTube music Instagram Stories allows users to share music with friends. The functionality is...