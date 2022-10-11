Joe Alwyn and Margaret Qualley casted in thriller, Stars at Noon

Joe Alwyn and Margaret Qualley are starring as leads in Stars at Noon.

The film follows a American journalist who falls for a Englishman.

Claire Denis-helmed romantic thriller was first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

The upcoming romantic thriller directed by Claire Denis had its world premiere in May at Cannes. The two-hour movie centres on a young American journalist named Qualley who, while stranded in Nicaragua, develops feelings for a mystery Englishman named Alwyn.

Although he first appears to be her greatest option for leaving the nation, it gradually becomes apparent that her association with the Englishman has placed both of them in grave danger, according to Variety.

Robert Pattinson was originally cast with Qualley when the film was first announced in 2019.

Due to schedule issues, Pattinson left the movie and was replaced by Taron Egerton, who then left the movie for personal reasons as well, making room for Alwyn to fill the role.

Benny Safdie, John C. Reilly, and Danny Ramirez all had supporting roles in the movie. Ramirez portrays a Costa Rican police officer, Reilly a boss from the United States, and Safdie a CIA agent. They are all intrigued by the Englishman’s sinister activities in Nicaragua.

Based on the 1986 book of the same name by Denis Johnson, Stars at Noon. The film is directed by Claire Denis, a French director best known for her work on Beau Travail, High Life, and Both Sides of the Blade. She also co-wrote the screenplay with Andrew Litvack.

The movie will debut in the United States on October 14, according to Variety.

Watch the trailer below:

