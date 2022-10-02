Advertisement
John Travolta Posts adorable video of son’s dog waking him up

Oscar’23: John Travolta gets emotional for Oscars

  • John Travolta is an American actor.
  • John shared a short and sweet clip on Instagram.
  • Travolta wrote This is how Ben’s dog Peanut wakes me up.
John Travolta is an American actor. He first gained widespread recognition in the 1970s, when he starred in the box office hits Carrie, Saturday Night Fever, Grease, and Urban Cowboy in addition to making an appearance on the television show Welcome Back, Kotter.

The 68-year-old Old Dogs actor posted a brief but touching Instagram video of his son’s dog drooling all over his face on Friday.

Travolta posted a video of Ben’s dog Peanut constantly licking his face with the caption, “This is how Ben’s dog Peanut wakes me up.”

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by John Travolta (@johntravolta)

