  • Johnny Depp accused of using racist and insulting remarks toward his lovers
Johnny Depp accused of using racist and insulting remarks toward his lovers

Johnny Depp accused of using racist and insulting remarks toward his lovers

Johnny Depp accused of using racist and insulting remarks toward his lovers

Johnny Depp accused of using racist remarks toward his lovers

  • Johnny Depp’s ex-wife reportedly agreed to a $1.25 million settlement in exchange for quiet on his racist voicemails.
  • He is under fire for using racial slurs and derogatory language toward his partners.
  • The publication claims that the ex-wife followed through on the terms of the agreement at the time and promised not to bring up the lengthy ranting voicemails
Johnny Depp has recently been under fire for reportedly using racial slurs and derogatory language toward his sexual relationships.

The Hollywood Reporter’s 2020 piece on “radioactive” Johnny Depp’s “self-implosion” was cited by a social media user who shared this revelation.

In the piece, The Hollywood Reporter described the $1.25 million settlement offer he made to his first wife Lori Anne Allison in exchange for her purported “quiet” on his supposedly prior racist outbursts.

The publication claims that the ex-wife followed through on the terms of the agreement at the time and “promised” not to bring up the lengthy ranting voicemails, many of which contained racial epithets and curse words, but more so, the N-word.

