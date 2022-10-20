Johnny Depp amazes fans with most popular Halloween costume

Halloween costumes have spiked following Depp’s defamation trial victory.

According to reports, this year’s most popular choice is Jack Sparrow costume of Johnny Depp, for Halloween, wear.

Sales of Halloween costumes made to resemble Depp’s portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean movie series are said to have increased as a result of his stunning defamation lawsuit victory over his ex-wife Amber Heard.

According to a report, Halloweencostumes.com, the world’s largest costume retailer, has seen a 90 percent increase in sales of Jack Sparrow costumes.

The report also mentioned that popular costumes from more recent movies including Top Gun: Maverick, Hocus Pocus 2, and Disney Pixar’s Lightyear were outsold by the Pirates outfits.

Depp has said that he would like to return to the Pirates of the Caribbean series in the future. Depp played Jack Sparrow in five of the films in the series.

After winning the contentious court dispute with Heard, who was found guilty of defaming Depp by claiming he had assaulted her in a 2018 op-ed published by The Washington Post, the Edward Scissorhands star was able to reclaim the spotlight.

The jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensation damages and $5 million (£4 million) in punitive damages from her.