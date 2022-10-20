Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Johnny Depp amazes fans with most popular Halloween costume

Johnny Depp amazes fans with most popular Halloween costume

Articles
Advertisement
Johnny Depp amazes fans with most popular Halloween costume

Johnny Depp amazes fans with most popular Halloween costume

Advertisement
  • Halloween costumes have spiked following Depp’s defamation trial victory.
  • Halloweencostumes.com has seen a 90 percent increase in sales of Jack Sparrow costumes.
  • Popular costumes from recent movies were outsold by the Pirates outfits.
Advertisement

According to reports, this year’s most popular choice is  Jack Sparrow costume of Johnny Depp, for Halloween, wear.

Sales of Halloween costumes made to resemble Depp’s portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean movie series are said to have increased as a result of his stunning defamation lawsuit victory over his ex-wife Amber Heard.

According to a report, Halloweencostumes.com, the world’s largest costume retailer, has seen a 90 percent increase in sales of Jack Sparrow costumes.

The report also mentioned that popular costumes from more recent movies including Top Gun: Maverick, Hocus Pocus 2, and Disney Pixar’s Lightyear were outsold by the Pirates outfits.

Depp has said that he would like to return to the Pirates of the Caribbean series in the future. Depp played Jack Sparrow in five of the films in the series.

After winning the contentious court dispute with Heard, who was found guilty of defaming Depp by claiming he had assaulted her in a 2018 op-ed published by The Washington Post, the Edward Scissorhands star was able to reclaim the spotlight.

Advertisement

The jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensation damages and $5 million (£4 million) in punitive damages from her.

Also Read

Amber Heard slams Johnny Depp verdict with 16-point appeal
Amber Heard slams Johnny Depp verdict with 16-point appeal

Amber Heard just filed a 16-point appeal against Johnny Depp. Reasons for...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry to air all 'unpleasant opinions' on Firm in 2023: Report
Prince Harry to air all 'unpleasant opinions' on Firm in 2023: Report
Emma Roberts reveals her “Favorite
Emma Roberts reveals her “Favorite" Rom-Com of Aunt Julia Roberts'
Ahan Shetty shares unseen photos from Athiya Shetty wedding ceremony
Ahan Shetty shares unseen photos from Athiya Shetty wedding ceremony
Kim Kardashian obtains temporary restraining order
Kim Kardashian obtains temporary restraining order
Emily Ratajkowski's son joins her for the Versace shoot
Emily Ratajkowski's son joins her for the Versace shoot
AR Rahman reacts to film Gandhi Godse controversy
AR Rahman reacts to film Gandhi Godse controversy
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story