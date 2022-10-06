Johnny Depp criticized for his allegedly ‘drunkard rage’

Advertisement
People are making fun of Johnny Depp for what they say was his “drunken rage” toward Disney executives.

The information came to light when Depp’s former agent, Tracey Jacobs, said that Depp’s “drunk and stoned” behaviour on the Disney set was common knowledge.

The problems are said to have gotten so bad that the “infuriated” executives at Disney could no longer “put up with him.”

Even Depp’s paralegal made a document that talked about “his behaviour and how it changed and how he sometimes got violent.”

She told the court about Mr. Depp’s anger and how he would get so angry “more than a couple of times” that it “really worried” her.

In her testimony, she went so far as to say that as time went on, everything got worse.

