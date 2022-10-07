Advertisement
  Johnny Depp 'intimidation' of a nurse resulted in 'negative consequences'
Johnny Depp 'intimidation' of a nurse resulted in 'negative consequences'

  • Amber Heard’s nurse claims Johnny Depp coerced her into giving testimony in the defamation case.
  • Declarant Laura Divenere says she was threatened with perjury if she did not sign the declaration he wanted her to sign.
  • Report: “Declarations were often obtained through threats and deception”.
Johnny Depp is currently under fire for intimidating and coercing Amber Heard’s nurse into testifying in the defamation case.

According to a report in an unsealed document, “these declarations were frequently obtained through threats and deception.”

“One such declarant, Laura Divenere, testified that she only provided a declaration after Mr. Waldman threatened her with negative consequences if she did not cooperate with him, including perjury if she did not sign the declaration he wanted her to sign.” Divernere Dep.”

“Ms Divenere also testified that she felt coerced by Mr. Waldman to sign the declaration.” Furthermore, despite the fact that all of the declarations bore the heading of this case, NONE were ever filed with the Court or provided to counsel for the defendant.”

Johnny Depp criticized for his allegedly ‘drunkard rage’
Johnny Depp criticized for his allegedly ‘drunkard rage’

People are making fun of Johnny Depp for what they say was...

