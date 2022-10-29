Advertisement
Edition: English
Johnny Depp shares some interesting details about his UK tour

American actor Johnny Depp – Instagram

  • The rock band will debut in Scarborough in July 2023.
  • In 2012, the 59-year-old actor launched the American rock supergroup.
  • The next concert will mark Johnny Depp’s first U.K. tour.
Johnny Depp unveiled the details of his rock band’s United Kingdom tour on Friday.

On Instagram, the Hollywood celebrity shared a tour poster featuring band members and tour dates.

The rock band, composed of Johnny, Alice Cooper, and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, will debut in Scarborough in July 2023. In addition, guitarist Tommy Henriksen will join the tour.

In 2012, the 59-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean actor launched the American rock supergroup. The next concert will mark Johnny Depp’s first U.K. tour as a musician since he won his dramatic defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.

