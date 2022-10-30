Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Josh Duhamel and Wife Audra Mari Channel Anna Nicole Smith & Husband for Halloween
Josh Duhamel and Wife Audra Mari Channel Anna Nicole Smith & Husband for Halloween

Josh Duhamel and Wife Audra Mari Channel Anna Nicole Smith & Husband for Halloween

Articles
Advertisement
Josh Duhamel and Wife Audra Mari Channel Anna Nicole Smith & Husband for Halloween

Duhamel, Audra Channel Anna Nicole & Husband for Halloween

Advertisement
  • Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari dressed up as J. Howard Marshall and Anna Nicole Smith for Halloween.
  • Couple married in 1994, when she was 26 and he was 89.
  • After a brief 13-month marriage, he died the following year at the age of 90.
Advertisement

Josh Duhamel and his new wife Audra Mari’s Halloween costumes may catch some people off gourd.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers star, who appeared almost unrecognisable in a bald cap as he channelled the late model’s much older late husband, J. Howard Marshall while using a walker, arrived with the former Miss World America, who arrived looking like Anna Nicole Smith, at the star-studded Casamigos Halloween party on October 28.

When they got married in 1994, when she was 26 and he was 89, the Texas oil magnate and tycoon caused uproar. After a brief 13-month marriage to the model, who went away in 2007 and did not receive any of his wealth after a legal battle, he passed away the following year at the age of 90.

Josh, 49, and Audra, 28, married in their home state of North Dakota on Sept. 10 after three years of dating. “I knew that she was the one early on,” the actor told E! News’ Francesca Amiker later that month. “We’re perfect for each other.”

Josh continued, “She’s an amazing girl. She keeps me grounded. She keeps it real. We’re from the same home state and love lake life. We spend a lot of time on the lake together.”

Advertisement

Also Read

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari walk first red carpet since wedding
Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari walk first red carpet since wedding

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari attended the premiere of their new movie...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Siddharth Anand talks about his superhit films War & Pathaan
Siddharth Anand talks about his superhit films War & Pathaan
Jennifer Lopez thanks Emme for her assistance during the Super Bowl halftime performance
Jennifer Lopez thanks Emme for her assistance during the Super Bowl halftime performance
Director Siddharth Anand on Pathaan defeating boycott gang
Director Siddharth Anand on Pathaan defeating boycott gang
Siddharth Anand revealed Pathaan was planned before War
Siddharth Anand revealed Pathaan was planned before War
Ben Platt and Noah Galvin recall their lovely memories of engagement
Ben Platt and Noah Galvin recall their lovely memories of engagement
Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart are dating?
Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart are dating?
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story