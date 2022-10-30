Duhamel, Audra Channel Anna Nicole & Husband for Halloween

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari dressed up as J. Howard Marshall and Anna Nicole Smith for Halloween.

Couple married in 1994, when she was 26 and he was 89.

After a brief 13-month marriage, he died the following year at the age of 90.

Josh Duhamel and his new wife Audra Mari’s Halloween costumes may catch some people off gourd.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers star, who appeared almost unrecognisable in a bald cap as he channelled the late model’s much older late husband, J. Howard Marshall while using a walker, arrived with the former Miss World America, who arrived looking like Anna Nicole Smith, at the star-studded Casamigos Halloween party on October 28.

Josh, 49, and Audra, 28, married in their home state of North Dakota on Sept. 10 after three years of dating. “I knew that she was the one early on,” the actor told E! News’ Francesca Amiker later that month. “We’re perfect for each other.”

Josh continued, “She’s an amazing girl. She keeps me grounded. She keeps it real. We’re from the same home state and love lake life. We spend a lot of time on the lake together.”

