Josh Peck and Paige O’Brien are delighted to welcome their baby

Paige O’Brien Peck and Josh Peck have welcomed their second child together.

The actor from Snow Day wed Paige in Malibu, California, in June 2017.

The couple secretly announced the pregnancy during a trip to Italy earlier this year.

The Drake & Josh star and Black Wolf Paige O’Brien Peck, have welcomed their second baby together, Paige revealed on Instagram.

The couple’s kid Max Milo is three years old.

Paige uploaded a pair of images of the newborn with his older sibling kissing his forehead in a heartwarming post. Max was seen laying next to his younger brother in a different picture, while the third image shows a close-up of the newest addition.

The mom of two captioned the post with the name of the baby, simply writing, “Shai [blue heart emoji].”

Josh Peck also shared a photo of the two brothers together, captioning the post, “Shai Miller Peck”

Paige posted a picture of her baby belly from the pair’s trip to Italy earlier this year on Instagram, where the couple secretly announced the pregnancy.

“Is mine or no?” Josh joked in a comment.

Among the other comments was one from Kelly Rizzo, wife of the late Bob Saget, whom Josh appeared with on Fuller House. “There she is! So stunning! Love you!” said Rizzo, 43.

“Gorgeous Mama!” added John Stamos’ wife, Caitlin McHugh Stamos.

