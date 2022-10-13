Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Joyland: What does a 45-second teaser says?

Joyland: What does a 45-second teaser says?

Articles
Advertisement
Joyland: What does a 45-second teaser says?

Joyland: What does a 45-second teaser says?

Advertisement
  • Joyland is a highly anticipated upcoming Pakistani film by Khoosat Films.
  • The teaser was also reposted by actress Sania Saeed.
  • The world premiere of Joyland is scheduled for November 18, 2022, in Los Angeles.
Advertisement

Joyland is an upcoming Pakistani film by Saim Sadiq. The story is about gay love in Pakistan. After censorship, the film will be released on November 18.

The film’s early glimpses show joy and tragedy in a patriarchal Pakistani family. The 45-second teaser shows a guy in love, a woman in the wilderness, a family partying in its bubble, and a bloody transwoman.

The teaser shows glimpses of a show ready to begin, with dance, misery, and dreams vanishing in glitter and smoke.

Also Read

Malala Yousafzai to take charge as ‘Joyland’s’ Executive Producer
Malala Yousafzai to take charge as ‘Joyland’s’ Executive Producer

Malala Yousafzai, the youngest person to win the Nobel Peace Prize, is...

Joyland depicts the story of a patriarchal family’s youngest son, who is anticipated to have a son. He joins an exotic dancing ensemble and falls for its transwoman director.

Advertisement

Joyland is written and directed by Saim Sadiq and produced by Apoorva Guru Charan, Sarmad Sultan Khoosat, and Lauren Mann. Ali Junejo, Rasti Farooq, Alina Khan, Sarwat Gillani, Salman Peerzada, Sohail Sameer, and Sania Saeed star.

Joyland is the first Pakistani film to be shown at Cannes and received the ‘Un Certain Regard’ Jury Prize. The Pakistani Academy Selection Committee chose it for the Oscars 2023 International Feature Film Award.

 

Also Read

WATCH: Teaser of most anticipated Pakistani film “Joyland” released! 
WATCH: Teaser of most anticipated Pakistani film “Joyland” released! 

Joyland is a highly anticipated upcoming Pakistani film by Khoosat Films. The...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Movies News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Austin Butler gives honor to his mentor Denzel Washington
Austin Butler gives honor to his mentor Denzel Washington
Nawal Saeed shares beutiful clicks from her Europe trip
Nawal Saeed shares beutiful clicks from her Europe trip
Faysal Quraishi celebrates son Farman's third birthday
Faysal Quraishi celebrates son Farman's third birthday
Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva attend a premiere night of
Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva attend a premiere night of "Maybe I Do"
Sonya Hussyn shares BTS snapshots of her serial
Sonya Hussyn shares BTS snapshots of her serial
Prince Harry have lost 'all of his supporters': report
Prince Harry have lost 'all of his supporters': report
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story