Joyland: What does a 45-second teaser says?

Joyland is a highly anticipated upcoming Pakistani film by Khoosat Films.

The teaser was also reposted by actress Sania Saeed.

The world premiere of Joyland is scheduled for November 18, 2022, in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Joyland is an upcoming Pakistani film by Saim Sadiq. The story is about gay love in Pakistan. After censorship, the film will be released on November 18.

The film’s early glimpses show joy and tragedy in a patriarchal Pakistani family. The 45-second teaser shows a guy in love, a woman in the wilderness, a family partying in its bubble, and a bloody transwoman.

The teaser shows glimpses of a show ready to begin, with dance, misery, and dreams vanishing in glitter and smoke.

Also Read Malala Yousafzai to take charge as ‘Joyland’s’ Executive Producer Malala Yousafzai, the youngest person to win the Nobel Peace Prize, is...

Joyland depicts the story of a patriarchal family’s youngest son, who is anticipated to have a son. He joins an exotic dancing ensemble and falls for its transwoman director.

Advertisement

Joyland is written and directed by Saim Sadiq and produced by Apoorva Guru Charan, Sarmad Sultan Khoosat, and Lauren Mann. Ali Junejo, Rasti Farooq, Alina Khan, Sarwat Gillani, Salman Peerzada, Sohail Sameer, and Sania Saeed star.

Joyland is the first Pakistani film to be shown at Cannes and received the ‘Un Certain Regard’ Jury Prize. The Pakistani Academy Selection Committee chose it for the Oscars 2023 International Feature Film Award.

Also Read WATCH: Teaser of most anticipated Pakistani film “Joyland” released! Joyland is a highly anticipated upcoming Pakistani film by Khoosat Films. The...