Julia Fox talks about her struggles mental health struggles

Julia Fox talks about her issues with her mental health.

The Uncut Gems singer claims she struggles with consistency in output in a new TikTok message to her followers.

The 32-year-old shared: “I have bouts of, like, great productivity, where I’m, like, on top of the world, and just feeling like I am invincible. And then I have moments of, like, deep, deep, deep, stagnant type of feeling. Like I just can’t f- -king move.”

“ADHD is really tough,” she went on to say. “I have a little bit of OCD as well, which I just realized.

“I used to count the number of letters inside of words in my head, and I’d always want them to reach to 10.”

Speaking about her methods to counter the issue, Julia added: “The weed quiets down the OCD. But it does not help with the productivity issue with ADHD. It’s just too much!”

