Julia Roberts reveals Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott covered costs for her birth

Julia Roberts revealed Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott paid for her birth.

Her parents could not afford the hospital bill.

The Kings became friends with her parents while operating a theatrical school.

On her 55th birthday, the viral film of the Pretty Woman actress discussing their tight relationship emerged (on Oct 28).

The Notting Hill actress said to Gayle King that her parents, Betty Lou Bredemus and Walter Grady Roberts, had a close relationship with the Kings while residing in Atlanta and operating a theatrical school.

Referring to segregation in the 1960s, Roberts said, “One day Coretta called my mother and asked if her kids could be part of the school because they were having a hard time finding a place that would accept her kids.”

“My mom was like, ‘Sure, come on over,’ and so they all just became friends, and they helped us out of a jam.”

Celebrating her 55th birthday on Friday, the Ticket to Paradise star posted a selfie of herself holding a cup of coffee and pink-and-gold balloons.

