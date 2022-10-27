Juliette Porter discusses her real relationship with Kelsey Owens

Juliette Porter and Kelsey Owens used to be best friends.

“We’re in a really good spot now compared to where we once were,” Juliette said.

Juliette Porter, star of Siesta Key previewed her evolving friendship with original cast member Kelsey Owens in an exclusive interview.

Advertisement

A fresh beginning is necessary for Siesta Key’s new chapter.

Although Juliette Porter and Kelsey Owens, a cast member, have had their share of ups and downs, the fashion designer is delighted to report that things are much better between the two of them now.

Juliette said in an exclusive interview, “Kelsey and I are really great, better than we have ever been,” “Well, we used to be best friends, but we’re in a really good spot now compared to where we once were.”

What, then, drove these two back together after years of separation and conflict? In the end, swimsuits made this couple progress.

Juliette remarked, “She did walk in my JMP the Label fashion show at Miami Swim Week, which was amazing.”

“It was such an important moment and she looked absolutely stunning in the suit she wore. I think people kind of forgot how talented Kelsey is. That girl can walk. She is a model for sure.”

Advertisement

However, despite the fact that Juliette claims she doesn’t know if they will ever rekindle their friendship, she still has “so much love and respect for her.”

Juliette stated, “I have been filming this show with her from the beginning for over six years.” The majority of our 20s have completely defined who we are at this point in our lives, so that is a bond that we will always share.

Kelsey announced on Instagram in August that she would no longer be a part of the Siesta Key cast going forward. However, her co-star will appear frequently this season, according to Juliette.

She remarked, “I know there’s a little bit of like rumours that she’s barely around. “That is untrue. She is undoubtedly present.”

In fact, the two will open up about their bond, which may address a lot of the pressing questions from the audience.

She joked, “We did have a talk where things got pretty real, pretty open.”

Advertisement

“I think we were able to heel a little bit. I think that the olive branch was, ‘Let’s have you walk in my show’ and I asked her if she was interested. I think that was our way of showing the world that we were moving on in a really cute, beautiful way.”

This season, Juliette’s romance with Clark Drum is another one that’s starting to take off. The Florida resident is making his partner happy at home, despite his reluctance to video scenes with her and his lack of a habit for posting on social media.

“I feel like I finally found a guy who really listens to me, who respects me and he’s just normal and fun,” Juliette said.

“I feel like we have a lot in common where, as I think my relationships in the past, I didn’t really have that same type of connection as I do with Clark and it’s very refreshing and I’m so much happier.”

Also Read Olivia Cooke doesn’t see Alicent as Villain in “House of the Dragon” Olivia Cooke character has assumed the role of Dowager Queen of Westeros....

Advertisement

.