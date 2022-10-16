Justin and Hailey Bieber sending Kanye West a coded message?

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber might have sent a message to Kanye West.

The couple was spotted out on a sushi date in West Hollywood on Friday.

Hailey wore a daring, black leather jacket; Justin wore a casual, black sweatshirt with the words “racism is terrible”.

Advertisement

While Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber were beaming as they made their way to their date, something about their clothing choices suggested that they might be sending a message to Kanye West.

On Friday, October 14, the couple was seen out on a sushi date in West Hollywood while dressed stylishly in casual attire.

Over a white top and a black miniskirt, Hailey wore a daring, oversized black leather jacket. She finished the look with a pair of striking neon green knee-high boots. For his part, Justin wore a black sweatshirt and a pair of loose blue trousers. In addition, he was sporting a black beanie and a pair of oval sunglasses with large white frames.

But the white text “racism is evil” was prominently displayed on Justin’s black sweatshirt, which caught everyone’s attention.

Following Hailey publicly defended Vogue editor Gabriella-Karefa Johnson, who spoke out against Kanye’s “White Lives Matter” shirt, Kanye West recently attacked the model online. The attack came after Hailey’s latest appearance. According to the source, he also appeared to criticise the provocative clothing.

Additionally, Kanye’s recent outburst has made their long-standing friendship seem strained. He also had his Instagram and Twitter accounts suspended after posting anti-Semitic remarks in the wake of the uproar against the “White Lives Matter” shirt. According to the magazine, during one of his outbursts on social media, Kanye even called Hailey a “nose-job Hailey Baldloose.”

Advertisement

“It was really a low blow to go after Hailey when she didn’t do anything wrong,” a source exclusively told the outlet. “Justin is torn on if he should respond to Kanye’s insults or not. Everyone around him in his camp is advising him against it. They all think that responding would just add fuel to his fire. Justin has enough to worry about right now than get caught up in this drama. He has moved on from drama years ago.”