Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Justin and Hailey Bieber sending Kanye West a coded message?

Justin and Hailey Bieber sending Kanye West a coded message?

Articles
Advertisement
Justin and Hailey Bieber sending Kanye West a coded message?

Justin and Hailey Bieber sending Kanye West a coded message?

Advertisement
  • Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber might have sent a message to Kanye West.
  • The couple was spotted out on a sushi date in West Hollywood on Friday.
  • Hailey wore a daring, black leather jacket; Justin wore a casual, black sweatshirt with the words “racism is terrible”.
Advertisement

While Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber were beaming as they made their way to their date, something about their clothing choices suggested that they might be sending a message to Kanye West.

On Friday, October 14, the couple was seen out on a sushi date in West Hollywood while dressed stylishly in casual attire.

Over a white top and a black miniskirt, Hailey wore a daring, oversized black leather jacket. She finished the look with a pair of striking neon green knee-high boots. For his part, Justin wore a black sweatshirt and a pair of loose blue trousers. In addition, he was sporting a black beanie and a pair of oval sunglasses with large white frames.

But the white text “racism is evil” was prominently displayed on Justin’s black sweatshirt, which caught everyone’s attention.

Following Hailey publicly defended Vogue editor Gabriella-Karefa Johnson, who spoke out against Kanye’s “White Lives Matter” shirt, Kanye West recently attacked the model online. The attack came after Hailey’s latest appearance. According to the source, he also appeared to criticise the provocative clothing.

Additionally, Kanye’s recent outburst has made their long-standing friendship seem strained. He also had his Instagram and Twitter accounts suspended after posting anti-Semitic remarks in the wake of the uproar against the “White Lives Matter” shirt. According to the magazine, during one of his outbursts on social media, Kanye even called Hailey a “nose-job Hailey Baldloose.”

Advertisement

“It was really a low blow to go after Hailey when she didn’t do anything wrong,” a source exclusively told the outlet. “Justin is torn on if he should respond to Kanye’s insults or not. Everyone around him in his camp is advising him against it. They all think that responding would just add fuel to his fire. Justin has enough to worry about right now than get caught up in this drama. He has moved on from drama years ago.”

Also Read

Justin Bieber’s hurt by Kanye West’s Paris Fashion Week attack on Hailey Bieber
Justin Bieber’s hurt by Kanye West’s Paris Fashion Week attack on Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber is "torn" on whether or not to respond to Kanye...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Relationship & Marriage News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Elle Fanning mourns loss of dance teacher:
Elle Fanning mourns loss of dance teacher: "My second mother"
Meghan Markle criticized for her desire to 'take over'
Meghan Markle criticized for her desire to 'take over'
Javed Akhtar reveals his reasons for leaving Salim Khan's employ
Javed Akhtar reveals his reasons for leaving Salim Khan's employ
Prince Harry taunted for giving world “Post Traumatic Spare Disorder”
Prince Harry taunted for giving world “Post Traumatic Spare Disorder”
Experts fear Prince Harry might use King Charles' 'vulnerability'
Experts fear Prince Harry might use King Charles' 'vulnerability'
Meghan Markle to gain more success with her memoir than Harry
Meghan Markle to gain more success with her memoir than Harry
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story