Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Justin Bieber looks classy in tie-dye hoodie in Los Angeles

Justin Bieber looks classy in tie-dye hoodie in Los Angeles

Articles
Advertisement
Justin Bieber looks classy in tie-dye hoodie in Los Angeles

Justin Bieber looks classy in tie-dye hoodie in Los Angeles

Advertisement
  • Justin Bieber has returned to the stage after suffering from Ramsay Hunt’s Hunt syndrome.
  • The singer appeared on stage for the first time at Italy’s outdoor Lucca Summer Festival.
  • He was seen out with his wife Hailey Baldwin the day before.
Advertisement

Justin Bieber, the international music star cut a vivacious figure, as he emerged this past Saturday in Los Angeles for an evening out.

The musician appeared to be having a blast as he emerged from an October evening wearing a tie-dye hoodie with a peace sign on it.

Even though he was single that night, his wife Hailey and he were seen walking down a sunny street the day before.

After having to postpone several summer performances due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a shingles complication, Justin has now returned to the stage.

Because of the sickness, Justin experienced temporary facial paralysis, which he flaunted on Instagram in June while apologizing for having to cancel the shows.

But by the end of July, he had recovered sufficiently to appear on stage for the first time in months on July 31 at Italy’s outdoor Lucca Summer Festival.

Advertisement

Also Read

Justin Bieber feels “proud” of his wife Hailey Bieber
Justin Bieber feels “proud” of his wife Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber is overjoyed that his wife Hailey Bieber has put the...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Momal Sheikh discusses Behroze Sabzwari's remark on women's Tight Clothes
Momal Sheikh discusses Behroze Sabzwari's remark on women's Tight Clothes
Tom Hanks discusses remarks about the nepo kids
Tom Hanks discusses remarks about the nepo kids
Rahul Deshpande on Me Vasantrao making it to the Oscars’ longlist
Rahul Deshpande on Me Vasantrao making it to the Oscars’ longlist
Victoria Beckham draws criticism for sending Nicola Peltz 'driest' birthday wish
Victoria Beckham draws criticism for sending Nicola Peltz 'driest' birthday wish
Priyanka Chopra posts elevator selfie as she heads for dinner
Priyanka Chopra posts elevator selfie as she heads for dinner
SRK asks Ram Charan to let him touch the Oscar if RRR wins
SRK asks Ram Charan to let him touch the Oscar if RRR wins
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story