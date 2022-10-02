Justin Bieber looks classy in tie-dye hoodie in Los Angeles

Justin Bieber has returned to the stage after suffering from Ramsay Hunt’s Hunt syndrome.

The singer appeared on stage for the first time at Italy’s outdoor Lucca Summer Festival.

He was seen out with his wife Hailey Baldwin the day before.

Justin Bieber, the international music star cut a vivacious figure, as he emerged this past Saturday in Los Angeles for an evening out.

The musician appeared to be having a blast as he emerged from an October evening wearing a tie-dye hoodie with a peace sign on it.

Even though he was single that night, his wife Hailey and he were seen walking down a sunny street the day before.

After having to postpone several summer performances due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a shingles complication, Justin has now returned to the stage.

Because of the sickness, Justin experienced temporary facial paralysis, which he flaunted on Instagram in June while apologizing for having to cancel the shows.

But by the end of July, he had recovered sufficiently to appear on stage for the first time in months on July 31 at Italy’s outdoor Lucca Summer Festival.

