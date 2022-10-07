Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour gets postponed again

Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour gets postponed again

Articles
Advertisement
Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour gets postponed again

Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour gets postponed again

Advertisement
  • Justin Bieber has postponed his Justice World Tour for the fifth time.
  • The tour has “finished” for the time being, although it may restart in 2019.
  • This is the fifth time the Peaches singer’s tour has been rescheduled after he resumed it in July this year.
Advertisement

Justin Bieber announced last month that he is taking a vacation to concentrate on his mental health, thus he postponed his Justice World Tour for a fifth time.

The tour has “finished” for the time being, although it may restart at some point in 2019. This was the notification that was posted on a verified Instagram account dedicated to the tour.

“All remaining dates of his world tour postponed to next year up to and including March 25,” the statement said. “Potential new dates will be subject to venue and date availability.”

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Justice World Tour (@justicetour)

Advertisement

As per Deadline, this is the fifth time the Peaches singer’s tour has been rescheduled after he resumed it in July this year.

First, the reason for postponement was Covid 19 pandemic. Later, the singer suspended the tour earlier this year following his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis.

Following his performance in Brazil in July, the singer stated, “After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue the tour.”

Advertisement

“I performed six live shows, but it really took a real toll on me,” he added. “So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better.”

Also Read

Kanye West queries for Justin Bieber as if he is “canceled again.” after a fight with Hailey
Kanye West queries for Justin Bieber as if he is “canceled again.” after a fight with Hailey

In a dig at her husband Justin Bieber, Kanye West makes fun...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry claims Queen Elizabeth told Meghan Markle the
Prince Harry claims Queen Elizabeth told Meghan Markle the "Best Way to Induce Labor."
Adam Rich 'Didn't Care About Being Famous
Adam Rich 'Didn't Care About Being Famous
Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed expecting second baby
Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed expecting second baby
Angelina Jolie couldn't stop looking at Shah Rukh Khan
Angelina Jolie couldn't stop looking at Shah Rukh Khan
Pakistani comedian Majid Jahangir passed away
Pakistani comedian Majid Jahangir passed away
Janey Godley annoyed by fans' questions amid terminal cancer
Janey Godley annoyed by fans' questions amid terminal cancer
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story