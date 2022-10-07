Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour gets postponed again

Justin Bieber has postponed his Justice World Tour for the fifth time.

The tour has "finished" for the time being, although it may restart in 2019.

This is the fifth time the Peaches singer’s tour has been rescheduled after he resumed it in July this year.

Justin Bieber announced last month that he is taking a vacation to concentrate on his mental health, thus he postponed his Justice World Tour for a fifth time.

The tour has “finished” for the time being, although it may restart at some point in 2019. This was the notification that was posted on a verified Instagram account dedicated to the tour.

“All remaining dates of his world tour postponed to next year up to and including March 25,” the statement said. “Potential new dates will be subject to venue and date availability.”

As per Deadline, this is the fifth time the Peaches singer's tour has been rescheduled after he resumed it in July this year.

First, the reason for postponement was Covid 19 pandemic. Later, the singer suspended the tour earlier this year following his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis.

Following his performance in Brazil in July, the singer stated, “After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue the tour.”

“I performed six live shows, but it really took a real toll on me,” he added. “So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better.”

