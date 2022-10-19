Jyothika and Mammootty team up for ‘Kaathal-The Core’

Mammootty and Jyothika, two of the best actors in South, are going to work together on a movie called Kaathal- The Core.

Today, on Jyothika’s birthday, the Malayalam megastar shared the news with a poster for the film’s title.

Joe Baby, who made The Great Indian Kitchen, is in charge of the movie.

Mammootty shared the title poster on social media and wrote, “Here is the title of Mammootty Kampany’s next project, which will be directed by Jeo BabyKaathal – The Core | @kaathalthecore. We wish Jyotika a very happy birthday.” Mammootty’s production company, Mammootty Kampany, is paying for Kaathal: The Core.

Here’s unveiling the title of Mammootty Kampany’s next project Directed by Jeo Baby Kaathal – The Core | @kaathalthecore Wishing a very happy birthday to Jyotika 😊@MKampanyOffl @DQsWayfarerFilm pic.twitter.com/dsnqD6FyW7 Advertisement — Mammootty (@mammukka) October 18, 2022

Kaathal-The Core is Jyothika’s third Malayalam film. In two Malayalam films, Priyadarshan’s Raakkilipattu and TK Rajeevkumar’s Seetha Kalyanam, she starred opposite Jayaram. According to sources, the film will begin production in November as a family drama.

Soorarai Pottru’s Jyothika won Best Feature Film. For her husband Suriya’s film Soorarai Pottru, the happy producer won the Swarna Kamal Award. The actress-turned-producer was last seen in Udanpirappe. She co-starred with Sasikumar and Samuthirakani.

Suriya will star in Bala’s Suriya41. After 20 years, the actor and director collaborate on the picture. He then stars in Vetrimaaran’s Vaadivaasal. The film is based on CS Chellappa’s Tamil novel.

Suriya will also star in filmmaker Siva’s next film, reportedly titled Suriya42. He will romance Bollywood actress Disha Patani in the untitled drama. Goa hosted the film’s first schedule.

