K-pop bands play at Saudi Arabia’s KCON Music Festival

The KCON Music Festival’s star-studded gala night was held in Saudi Arabia for the first time ever.

This past weekend, the KCON Music Festival 2022 was hosted in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

On September 30 and October 1, the well-known South Korean band played at KCON.

The first day featured performances by THE BOYZ, Sunmi, Rain, PENTAGON, P1Harmony, and SECRET NUMBER, while the second day featured ATEEZ, NewJeans, Hyolyn, STAYC, ONEUS, and TO1.

For those who are unaware, CJ E&M organises the KCON festival every year. It was first held in Los Angeles, California, and has since spread to eleven other nations.

