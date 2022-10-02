Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
K-pop bands play at Saudi Arabia’s KCON Music Festival

K-pop bands play at Saudi Arabia’s KCON Music Festival

Articles
Advertisement
K-pop bands play at Saudi Arabia’s KCON Music Festival

K-pop bands play at Saudi Arabia’s KCON Music Festival

Advertisement
  • The KCON Music Festival was held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
  • Korean musicians performed in a variety of lineups.
  • The first day featured performances by THE BOYZ, Sunmi, Rain, PENTAGON, P1Harmony, and SECRET NUMBER.
Advertisement

The KCON Music Festival’s star-studded gala night was held in Saudi Arabia for the first time ever.

This past weekend, the KCON Music Festival 2022 was hosted in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

On September 30 and October 1, the well-known South Korean band played at KCON.

At KCON 2022 Saudi Arabia, Korean musicians performed in a variety of lineups.

The first day featured performances by THE BOYZ, Sunmi, Rain, PENTAGON, P1Harmony, and SECRET NUMBER, while the second day featured ATEEZ, NewJeans, Hyolyn, STAYC, ONEUS, and TO1.

For those who are unaware, CJ E&M organises the KCON festival every year. It was first held in Los Angeles, California, and has since spread to eleven other nations.

Advertisement

Also Read

K-Pop boy bands BTS, EXO nominate for Billboard Music Awards 2020
K-Pop boy bands BTS, EXO nominate for Billboard Music Awards 2020

Two of South Korea's famous and most beloved boybands, BTS and EXO...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Emily Ratajkowski slams Ellen DeGeneres for making Taylor Swift cry
Emily Ratajkowski slams Ellen DeGeneres for making Taylor Swift cry
Here's the list of 80th Golden Globe Awards nominees
Here's the list of 80th Golden Globe Awards nominees
Katie Holmes revealed the face mask she uses during video calls
Katie Holmes revealed the face mask she uses during video calls
Baz Luhrmann says Nicole Kidman is 'great' at dealing with criticism
Baz Luhrmann says Nicole Kidman is 'great' at dealing with criticism
Zhalay looks beautiful with her family at her sister's nikkah
Zhalay looks beautiful with her family at her sister's nikkah
Leonardo DiCaprio vibing in Miami as his TikTok reaches millions views
Leonardo DiCaprio vibing in Miami as his TikTok reaches millions views
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story