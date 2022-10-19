Kajal Agarwal shares heartfelt note for her son Neil after he turns six months old

Kajal Aggarwal is a well-known figure in the film business.

Actress Kajal Aggarwal, a well-known figure in the film business, has lately posted photos of her six-month-old son Neil on social media and written a lengthy statement to him.

Aggarwal stated, “I can’t believe how fast the past 6 months have gone by or profound change has taken place in my life. I’ve gone from a scared young woman holding a wriggling mass on her chest and wondering h how she was going to care for it to now fulfilling mommy duties and learning as I go along.”

“Of course, balancing full time work and ensuring I never compromise on my time, attention, love, nurturing care for you is extremely challenging, I wouldn’t want it any other way and I never imagined enjoying, so much, these fleeting moments of Babydom!”

“You now roll on the floor, swinging left to right, tummy and back- it seemed to happen overnight. You’ve had your first cold, first bump on the head, and first time in the pool, the ocean and you’ve started tasting foods.”

The Singham actress was most recently seen in the Tamil film Hey Sinamika. Shankar is currently directing her in the film Indian 2. This film is a sequel to the great film Indian from 1996.

Kajal Aggarwal would be working opposite Kamal Haasan in Indian 2.

