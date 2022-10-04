Kajol makes Jaya Bachchan take off mask and smile for camera

“Mask nikalna paryga!” Kajol teased veteran Bollywood actress Jaya Bachchan at a pandal in the city for Durga Puja.

On video, the two actresses were seen greeting each other, talking, and laughing while they stood in line at the pandal.

Rani Mukerji, Mouni Roy, and Ayan Mukerji joined the two.

As they posed for the photographers, the actress wouldn’t take no for an answer, so she made sure Jaya did what she wanted. When Kajol saw that the star wasn’t smiling for the pictures, she nudged her and put her arm over her shoulder to get her to show her big smile.

She was happy to meet actress Rani, and the paparazzi saw her asking them to take a good picture of the two of them. Then she also said that she “never gets any photos” with her friend.Mouni Roy, an actress, was also at the pandal. She was seen chatting with her “Brahmastra” director, Ayan Mukerji. Mouni looked beautiful in a white saree and a necklace that stood out.