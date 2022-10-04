Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kajol makes Jaya Bachchan take off mask and smile for camera

Kajol makes Jaya Bachchan take off mask and smile for camera

Articles
Advertisement
Kajol makes Jaya Bachchan take off mask and smile for camera

Kajol makes Jaya Bachchan take off mask and smile for camera

Advertisement
  • “Mask nikalna paryga!” Kajol teased veteran Bollywood actress Jaya Bachchan at a pandal in the city for Durga Puja.
  • On video, the two actresses were seen greeting each other, talking, and laughing while they stood in line at the pandal.
  • Rani Mukerji, Mouni Roy, and Ayan Mukerji joined the two.
Advertisement

“Mask nikalna paryga!” Kajol teased veteran Bollywood actress Jaya Bachchan at a pandal in the city for Durga Puja. On video, the two actresses were seen greeting each other, talking, and laughing while they stood in line at the pandal. Before they went on stage with Rani Mukerji, Mouni Roy, and Ayan Mukerji, Kajol was seen playfully telling Jaya to take off her mask.

Also Read

‘Salaam Venky,’ starring Kajol, receives a release date
‘Salaam Venky,’ starring Kajol, receives a release date

Fans of Kajol may rest easy: the actress has finally revealed when...


As they posed for the photographers, the actress wouldn’t take no for an answer, so she made sure Jaya did what she wanted. When Kajol saw that the star wasn’t smiling for the pictures, she nudged her and put her arm over her shoulder to get her to show her big smile.

Also Read

Watch: Kajol is proud of her son Yug serves the bhog at Durga puja
Watch: Kajol is proud of her son Yug serves the bhog at Durga puja

Kajol celebrated Durga Puja with her family. She took to her Instagram...


She was happy to meet actress Rani, and the paparazzi saw her asking them to take a good picture of the two of them. Then she also said that she “never gets any photos” with her friend.
Mouni Roy, an actress, was also at the pandal. She was seen chatting with her “Brahmastra” director, Ayan Mukerji. Mouni looked beautiful in a white saree and a necklace that stood out.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Alishbah Anjum sets internet on fire with latest video
Alishbah Anjum sets internet on fire with latest video
Hania Aamir looks alluring in new bridal photoshoot
Hania Aamir looks alluring in new bridal photoshoot
Ayesha Omar shares alluring pictures from Beirut
Ayesha Omar shares alluring pictures from Beirut
Amna Ilyas looks pretty in new alluring photos
Amna Ilyas looks pretty in new alluring photos
Zhalay Sarhadi shares her captivating pictures her fans
Zhalay Sarhadi shares her captivating pictures her fans
Sarah Khan flaunts her desi style in stunning outfit
Sarah Khan flaunts her desi style in stunning outfit
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story