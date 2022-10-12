Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kaley Cuoco reveals pregnancy with Tom Pelphrey, flaunts baby bump

Kaley Cuoco reveals pregnancy with Tom Pelphrey, flaunts baby bump

Articles
Advertisement
Kaley Cuoco reveals pregnancy with Tom Pelphrey, flaunts baby bump

Kaley Cuoco reveals pregnancy with Tom Pelphrey, flaunts baby bump

Advertisement
  • Kaley Cuoco announces pregnancy on Instagram.
  • The couple broke the wonderful news in two different posts.
  • Cuoco also disclosed the baby’s gender in her announcement post.
Advertisement

Kaley Cuoco announces pregnancy on Instagram. The couple broke the wonderful news in two different posts. Cuoco also disclosed the baby’s gender in her announcement post.

Kaley and Tom posed with a gender reveal cake during their party. She also shared a snapshot of her baby bump. In a photo, the actress holds up a positive pregnancy test while the couple stares fondly at one other.

She stated in the caption, “Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023 beyond blessed and over the moon… I [heart emoji] you @tommypelphrey!!”  She uploaded images of her and Tom with a pink-frosted cake, implying a daughter. Pelphrey posted the identical photographs to Instagram and said, “And then it was even MORE BETTER. Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco.”

Kaley Cuoco posted:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Kaley Cuoco (@kaleycuoco)

Advertisement

Cuoco and Pelphrey met at the Ozark premiere in April, she told Extra. She remarked,”It was like the angels started singing. I was like, ‘Hallelujah!’ It was very magical … it was perfect.” Couple makes red carpet debut at 2022 Emmys.

The Flight Attendant and Ozark earned Kaley and Tom Emmy nods this year. The actress divorced Karl Cook in June after three years of marriage.

Also Read

Kaley Cuoco talks  about her on-and-off-screen romance with Johnny Galecki
Kaley Cuoco talks  about her on-and-off-screen romance with Johnny Galecki

Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki played Penny and Leonard on "The Big...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan movie advance booking date in India
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan movie advance booking date in India
Jackie Shroff says he didn't distinguish between leading and supporting roles
Jackie Shroff says he didn't distinguish between leading and supporting roles
Onir finally claims that he doesn't like Besharam Rang
Onir finally claims that he doesn't like Besharam Rang
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding preparations start at home
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding preparations start at home
King Charles is preparing to use his axe in response to Harry's accusations
King Charles is preparing to use his axe in response to Harry's accusations
Shaan Shahid's Daughter Bahishtt's wedding dance
Shaan Shahid's Daughter Bahishtt's wedding dance
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story