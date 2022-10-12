Kaley Cuoco announces pregnancy on Instagram.

The couple broke the wonderful news in two different posts.

Cuoco also disclosed the baby’s gender in her announcement post.

Kaley and Tom posed with a gender reveal cake during their party. She also shared a snapshot of her baby bump. In a photo, the actress holds up a positive pregnancy test while the couple stares fondly at one other.

She stated in the caption, “Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023 beyond blessed and over the moon… I [heart emoji] you @tommypelphrey!!” She uploaded images of her and Tom with a pink-frosted cake, implying a daughter. Pelphrey posted the identical photographs to Instagram and said, “And then it was even MORE BETTER. Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco.”

Kaley Cuoco posted:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaley Cuoco (@kaleycuoco)

Cuoco and Pelphrey met at the Ozark premiere in April, she told Extra. She remarked,”It was like the angels started singing. I was like, ‘Hallelujah!’ It was very magical … it was perfect.” Couple makes red carpet debut at 2022 Emmys.

The Flight Attendant and Ozark earned Kaley and Tom Emmy nods this year. The actress divorced Karl Cook in June after three years of marriage.

