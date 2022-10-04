Kaley Cuoco talks  about her romance with Johnny Galecki

Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki played Penny and Leonard on “The Big Bang Theory”.

The couple dated in real life from 2008 to 2010. In season 10, they got married.

Cuoco said there was chemistry between the pair that reflected on-screen.

Kaley Cuoco divulged details of her on-screen and off-screen romance with co-star Johnny Galecki

In the enduring CBS comedy The Big Bang Theory, Cuoco and Galecki played Penny and Leonard, respectively. Throughout the course of the show, their characters were romantically involved, and in season 10, they got married. The couple dated in real life from 2008 to 2010.

“I was so not even hiding it,” she said in an exclusive excerpt from The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series shared with Vanity Fair. “He has such swagger. We were both dating people at the time, but I only had eyes for Johnny. Then, when I found out he had eyes for me too, I was like, Uh‑oh, this is going to be trouble.”

However, Galecki was still oblivious to Cuoco’s feelings towards him. “I have a healthy ego, but you really have to kind of club me over the head to let me know you’re flirting with me. I had zero idea of any sort of crush before Kaley and I began dating.”

Cuoco maintained that there was chemistry between the pair before it even formulated into something and that reflected on-screen.

“All the scenes up until we actually got together in real life, it was obvious there was always something there. There was chemistry and we were crushing on each other. That was the whole first season until we actually got together for real.”

In fact, the pair’s on-screen kiss was their first one during the Halloween episode. “I knew I looked real cute in that outfit, so I was feeling really good about myself,” Cuoco laughs. “And I knew he thought I looked cute because he commented on how cute I looked in that outfit earlier. But I was definitely nervous before that kiss.”

“I mean, Kaley Cuoco as a kitty cat? Come on!” Galecki chimes in.

That said, Cuoco continued, “I was very nervous with both [our onscreen and real-life first kisses]. I mean, I was kissing him as Penny before we ever dated, and it’s weird when you have a crush on someone and you’re kissing them as actors.”

The actors finally gave in to their feelings on the 14th episode of season 1, ‘The Nerdvana Annihilation,’ during a dream sequence when Leonard saves Penny in an elevator shaft, even though filming the scene was not an enjoyable experience. But Cuoco recalls that she thinks they “fell a little in love in that elevator shaft.”

Galecki agreed, “We felt something, yeah. I think that was a massive turning point [in our relationship]. At that point, both she and I knew that something mutual was felt and that it was going to be more of a distraction from the work to try and continue to ignore it than to actually recognise it and surrender to it.”

Cuoco is currently dating Tom Pelphrey, whereas Johnny Galecki recently split with girlfriend Alaina Meyer with whom he shares a one-year-old son, Avery.

