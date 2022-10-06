Ponniyin Selvan, Mani Ratnam’s masterpiece, has been a huge hit at the box office.

The story of the Chola dynasty is told in Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 book of the same name.

In addition to getting great reviews, the movie has also caused some trouble.

Advertisement

Ponniyin Selvan is Mani Ratnam’s box office blockbuster. Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 book, Chola, tells the dynasty’s story. It inspired this historical play. The movie has received good reviews and generated issues. The movie discusses King Rajaraja Cholan’s faith. National Award-winning director Vetri Maaran said Rajaraja Cholan wasn’t Hindu. This sparked nationwide controversy.

Kamal Haasan has now come to help Vetri Maaran. The actor from the movie Vikram said that Hinduism did not exist during the time of Rajaraja Cholan. Instead, there were only Saivam, Vainavam, and Jainism. He also said that the British were the ones who called them Hindu.

In the meantime, Kamal Haasan said at the launch of the Ponniyin Selvan trailer that either he or superstar Rajinikanth would play Vandhiyathevan in the movie. He said, “Sivaji sir told me to cast Rajini as Vanthiyathevan. I told him I wanted to play it, but he insisted I play ArunmozhiVarman instead.”

Also, Kamal Haasan recently went to a movie theatre with Karthi and Chiyaan Vikram to see the magnum opus. He also went to the press conference and gave his co-stars high marks for their roles as Aditha Karikalan and Vandiyadevan. The star also gave congratulations to everyone who worked on Ponniyin Selvan.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, and Trisha Krishnan, among other well-known actors, are among the cast of PS1.

Also Read Rare pic of Kamal Haasan from the 1996 film “Indian” gets viral Kamal Haasan's 1996 film 'Indian' is one of the biggest hits. The...