Kane Brown wants new music with Katelyn after ‘Thank God’

Kane Brown, a country music performer, talked exclusively about his life as a girl parent to two kids, saying, “They’re my everything.”

Kane Brown expresses, “Thank God” for writing his most moving song to date.

The country musician and his wife Katelyn Brown recorded their debut duet back in September.

The duo can’t believe how quickly the song has gained popularity even though they haven’t even performed their smash single live.

In an exclusive interview, Kane said,”I think it’s just because it’s a true love story.”

“It’s not two artists who are singing it to each other and have no future with each other. I feel like people can relate to that. Plus, it’s a beautiful song.”

Kingsley, 2, and Kodi, 9 months, are two of the couple’s daughters. The couple has been married since October 2018. The song, which is Kane’s fastest-moving tune on country radio, embodies their sense of family.

In their duet, they sing, “”So, thank God, I get to wake up by your side / And thank God, your hand fits perfectly in mine.”

“And thank God, you loved me when you didn’t have to / But you did and you do, and he knew / Thank God for giving me you.”

With such a favorable reception to the song, Kane said he is eager to collaborate with his wife to write more successful songs.

“There will definitely be another song with us in the future,” he teased. “We’re gonna write another song and release it. We just want it to be better than this one.”

The nominee for the 2022 E! People’s Choice Awards is touring the nation till then for a few select concerts. He won’t say for sure whether Katelyn will perform during his upcoming tour, but he did say there are “different opportunities that we’re looking at.”

He’s cramming in some time to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II as well. The 29-year-old was happy to be a part of the star-studded advertisement with Nicki Minaj because he grew up loving the game.

“I’m super excited for this game to come out,” he said.

“It comes out on the 28th and I’ll be on the road so then when I get home, I’m about to jump on and play. I get home probably two or three in the morning. I’m gonna play a couple hours when I get back.”

But rest assured—his two girls, who are developing far too quickly, are given priority in his home.

"I did always want to have a boy until I got my girls," he said. "And then now, they're my everything."

