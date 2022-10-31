Kangana Ranaut presents her ‘naman’ to Indira Gandhi on anniversary of her death

Kangana Ranaut credits Laal Singh Chaddha’s failure to Aamir Khan
According to a reports, Kangana Ranaut stated in a recent interview that...
Kangana Ranaut remembered the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on the 38th anniversary of her death. Every year, on October 31, people remember India’s only female Prime Minister, who died on that date. Kangana put a picture and a message for Indira Gandhi on Instagram. The message was written in Hindi. In her film, Emergency, she will play Indira Gandhi in the main role.
Taking to Instagram Stories, Ranaut shared a photo of Indira Gandhi and wrote, “Bharat ki pratham mahila pradhan mantri, Bharat Ratan shrimati Indira Gandhi ji ki puniye tithi par unhe naman (Salute to India’s first Prime Minister, awardee of Bharat Ratna Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary) #IndiraGandhi.”
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.