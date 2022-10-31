Kangana Ranaut presents her ‘naman’ to Indira Gandhi on anniversary of her death

Kangana Ranaut remembered late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 38th death anniversary.

She will play Indira Gandhi in her directorial debut, Emergency.

Ranaut wrote, “Bharat ki pratham mahila pradhan mantri.”

Kangana Ranaut remembered the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on the 38th anniversary of her death. Every year, on October 31, people remember India’s only female Prime Minister, who died on that date. Kangana put a picture and a message for Indira Gandhi on Instagram. The message was written in Hindi. In her film, Emergency, she will play Indira Gandhi in the main role.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Ranaut shared a photo of Indira Gandhi and wrote, “Bharat ki pratham mahila pradhan mantri, Bharat Ratan shrimati Indira Gandhi ji ki puniye tithi par unhe naman (Salute to India’s first Prime Minister, awardee of Bharat Ratna Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary) #IndiraGandhi.”