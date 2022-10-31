Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kangana Ranaut presents her ‘naman’ to Indira Gandhi on anniversary of her death

Kangana Ranaut presents her ‘naman’ to Indira Gandhi on anniversary of her death

Articles
Advertisement
Kangana Ranaut presents her ‘naman’ to Indira Gandhi on anniversary of her death

Kangana Ranaut presents her ‘naman’ to Indira Gandhi on anniversary of her death

Advertisement
  • Kangana Ranaut remembered late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 38th death anniversary.
  • She will play Indira Gandhi in her directorial debut, Emergency.
  • Ranaut wrote, “Bharat ki pratham mahila pradhan mantri.”
Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut remembered the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on the 38th anniversary of her death. Every year, on October 31, people remember India’s only female Prime Minister, who died on that date. Kangana put a picture and a message for Indira Gandhi on Instagram. The message was written in Hindi. In her film, Emergency, she will play Indira Gandhi in the main role.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Ranaut shared a photo of Indira Gandhi and wrote, “Bharat ki pratham mahila pradhan mantri, Bharat Ratan shrimati Indira Gandhi ji ki puniye tithi par unhe naman (Salute to India’s first Prime Minister, awardee of Bharat Ratna Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary) #IndiraGandhi.”

Also Read

Kangana Ranaut credits Laal Singh Chaddha’s failure to Aamir Khan
Kangana Ranaut credits Laal Singh Chaddha’s failure to Aamir Khan

According to a reports, Kangana Ranaut stated in a recent interview that...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story