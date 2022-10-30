Kangana Ranaut promises ‘masala’ if she comes to Twitter again

Kangana Ranaut has promised more ‘masala’ content.

Kangana was banned from the microblogging website last year.

Instagram has also given her three warnings for her posts.

Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut has said that she will post more “masala” content on Twitter if she is allowed to come back after her ‘lifetime ban.’ Last year, Kangana’s controversial posts got her kicked off the microblogging site. Now that Elon Musk has taken over the platform, her fans hope that she will come back once she is no longer banned.

At a recent Aaj Tak event in Himachal Pradesh, Kangana stated that she could not remain on Twitter for even a year. Instagram has also sent her three warnings for her posts in the meanwhile.

“I was there on Twitter for one year and Twitter couldn’t tolerate me for even a year… I have completed one year on Instagram in May and I have already received three warnings. So I said I will not use Instagram. My team has taken over and now everything is good. Nobody has a problem with it.”

“If I come back on Twitter, then people’s lives will become sensational and my life will become problematic because cases are filed against me in different states. I’m happy that I’m not there on Twitter. But if my account is revived, then definitely… you will get a lot of ‘masala’,” said the actor.

Also Read Kangana Ranaut nomination for movie Thalaivii, withdrawn Kangana Ranaut was planning to sue Filmfare for inviting her to the...