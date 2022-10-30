Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kangana Ranaut promises ‘masala’ if she comes to Twitter again

Kangana Ranaut promises ‘masala’ if she comes to Twitter again

Articles
Advertisement
Kangana Ranaut promises ‘masala’ if she comes to Twitter again

Kangana Ranaut promises ‘masala’ if she comes to Twitter again

Advertisement
  • Kangana Ranaut has promised more ‘masala’ content.
  • Kangana was banned from the microblogging website last year.
  • Instagram has also given her three warnings for her posts.
Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut has said that she will post more “masala” content on Twitter if she is allowed to come back after her ‘lifetime ban.’ Last year, Kangana’s controversial posts got her kicked off the microblogging site. Now that Elon Musk has taken over the platform, her fans hope that she will come back once she is no longer banned.

At a recent Aaj Tak event in Himachal Pradesh, Kangana stated that she could not remain on Twitter for even a year. Instagram has also sent her three warnings for her posts in the meanwhile.

“I was there on Twitter for one year and Twitter couldn’t tolerate me for even a year… I have completed one year on Instagram in May and I have already received three warnings. So I said I will not use Instagram. My team has taken over and now everything is good. Nobody has a problem with it.”

“If I come back on Twitter, then people’s lives will become sensational and my life will become problematic because cases are filed against me in different states. I’m happy that I’m not there on Twitter. But if my account is revived, then definitely… you will get a lot of ‘masala’,” said the actor.

Also Read

Kangana Ranaut nomination for movie Thalaivii, withdrawn
Kangana Ranaut nomination for movie Thalaivii, withdrawn

Kangana Ranaut was planning to sue Filmfare for inviting her to the...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Australia's new five-dollar banknote will not include portrait of King Charles III
Australia's new five-dollar banknote will not include portrait of King Charles III
Rajkumar Hirani will introduce fresh talent as part of his
Rajkumar Hirani will introduce fresh talent as part of his "newcomer’s strategy"
Falak Shabir says as long as Sarah is content with her work, I am also happy’  
Falak Shabir says as long as Sarah is content with her work, I am also happy’  
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been dubbed 'ticking timebomb'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been dubbed 'ticking timebomb'
Hareem Farooq showers love and admiration to Saba Qamar
Hareem Farooq showers love and admiration to Saba Qamar
Prince Harry made controversial remarks in his memoir Spare
Prince Harry made controversial remarks in his memoir Spare
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story