Kangana Ranaut recall being said she use black magic for success

Actress Kangana Ranaut remembers being referred to as a witch on Sunday. On her Instagram Stories, Kangana also discussed how an editor had praised the actor’s “black magic skills” and how she was “more than certain” that she mixed her menstrual blood with ladoos. Kangana said that since no one could figure out how she rose to the top, they would assume it was through “black magic.”

On Instagram, Kangana posted a video of Sadhguru discussing how women have burned alive 200 years ago because they were thought to be witches. She wrote alongside the footage, “If you have super powers you will be called a witch…I was called a witch but I didn’t let them burn me…instead I…he he he I must be a real witch wohahaa aabra ka dabra (fire emoji).”

She also wrote, “In 2016 one of the leading print editors @saritatanwar2707 wrote a piece in her paper that her investigative journo skills have landed her proofs of my black magic skills and she is more than sure that I mix my period blood in ladoos (sweets) that I send on Diwali to everyone as gifts ….”

Kangana added, “Ha ha those days were fun, no one could figure with no filmi background, education, guidance, agency, groups or friends/boyfriends I made it to the top… so they all collectively came up with one answer BLACK MAGIC !!

Actor Adhyayan Suman, Kangana’s ex-boyfriend, claimed a few years ago that she forced him to swallow her menstrual blood. From 2008 to 2009, the two were romantically involved for a short period of time. Kangana later revealed in 2016 “People calling me names and making jokes about my period blood don’t bother me; just don’t use the word “gross.” Because menstrual blood is not offensive in any way. Periods are associated with my capacity for reproduction and childbirth. If a man’s bodily fluids aren’t disgusting, then a woman’s bodily fluids aren’t mysterious or wicked either.” In Raaz: The Mystery Continues, Adhyayan and Kangana co-starred.

Fans may watch Kangana in Tejas, directed by Sarvesh Mewara. Kangana will portray an Air Force pilot in the movie. She will play the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the historical drama Emergency as well. Kangana’s first solo-directed movie is called Emergency. In addition to Kangana, the movie also features important roles for Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair, and Shreyas Talpade.