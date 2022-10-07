Kanye West accuses media of trouble with Kim Kardashian

Advertisement
  Kanye West accuses media of generating trouble in his life with Kim Kardashian
Kanye West accuses media of generating trouble in his life with Kim Kardashian

  • Kanye West claims he was accused of stalking Kim Kardashian when he moved next door to be near their kids.
  • He also criticises the shapewear brand SKIMS.
  • The 45-year-old says there is “a lot of imagery that was overly sexualized” about the brand.
Kanye West claims that the media is stoking the tension in his relationship with Kim Kardashian.

The 45-year-old musician claims in a recent interview with Tucker Carlson that he was accused of “stalking” Kim when he had just relocated to a home next door to be near their kids.

“The media ridiculed me for getting the house next door to Kim to see my children, and they even said I was stalking her and her new boyfriend [Pete Davidson], because I bought the house next door to see my children.”

Kanye and Kim share kids North,8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Donda rapper went on to criticise Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand SKIMS.

“I had a lot of issues with the imagery of SKIMS. I felt like there’s a lot of imagery that was overly sexualized and things I wouldn’t want to see my wife and definitely not my daughters doing in the future in order to sell product. But it reaches another level when it’s like, ‘OK, well this is what my wife is doing. This is what she is doing for our children.'”

