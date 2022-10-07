Kanye West accuses people for deviating Kim from her faith

Kanye West says he wants his ex-wife Kim Kardashian to remain a Christian.

The 45-year-old rapper criticised her shapewear brand SKIMS in an interview with Tucker Carlson.

He said the imagery of the brand was “overly sexualized”.

Kim Kardashian’s environment, according to Kanye West, is leading her away from her faith.

The 45-year-old rapper said in a recent interview with Tucker Carlson that he wanted his ex-wife to remain faithful to Christianity.

“Kim is a Christian, but she has people who want her to go to Interview magazine and put her ass out while she’s a 40-something-year-old multi-billionaire with four black children and this is how fashion, how they want to present her,” says Ye.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Donda rapper went on to criticise Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand SKIMS.

“I had a lot of issues with the imagery of SKIMS. I felt like there’s a lot of imagery that was overly sexualized and things I wouldn’t want to see my wife and definitely not my daughters doing in the future in order to sell product. But it reaches another level when it’s like, ‘OK, well this is what my wife is doing. This is what she is doing for our children.'”

