Kanye West address Piers Morgan “Karen” in vicious wealth dig at TV host

Kanye West address Piers Morgan’s “Karen” in a vicious wealth dig at the TV host.

Rapper made an appearance on Morgan’s program after receiving criticism for remarks.

Morgan tried to provide the rapper a place for “development.”

American rapper Kanye West, also known by his stage name Ye, called Piers Morgan a “Karen” during his conversation with the outspoken British TV personality.

The 45-year-old rapper made an appearance on Morgan’s program after receiving criticism for remarks he made last week on the Drink Champs podcast that were deemed antisemitic.

Kanye West said to the interviewer in a clip from the full interview, which will appear later this week, “You don’t have accountability to my sorrow, you’re being a Karen.”

A white woman who is viewed as demanding or unreasonable and tries to use her white privilege to have her own way is referred to as a “Karen” in a derogatory sense.

Piers Morgan retorted, “I’m not a Karen, I’m just going to debate you on what you’re saying.”

God forbid that one remark may make someone experience even a fraction of the suffering West’s people have endured for so long.

West asked the host, “How much are you worth?” as Morgan tried to provide the rapper a place for “development.” Morgan retorted, “Not as much as you, unfortunately.

“Exactly, heed my counsel! You might become affluent, West suggested.

