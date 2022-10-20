Kanye West apologises for anti-Semitic tweet

Kanye West apologises for the anti-Semitic tweet.

The rapper expressed regret for the people he offended during an interview with Piers Morgan.

He represent a distinct breed of freedom fighter.

Advertisement

Kanye West has stated that although he “fought fire with fire,” he “doesn’t regret” his anti-Semitic remark and is sorry “for the individuals that he affected.”

Ye, 45, was highly criticized after declaring: “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.” His Twitter account was also banned.

The rapper expressed regret for the people he offended during an interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored on Talk TV.

In a teaser for the interview, the 57-year-old host questioned Kanye: “My question to you is, do you now regret saying ‘death con 3 on Jewish people,’ are you sorry you did that?” At first, Kanye refused to apologize.

Kanye answered: “Without a doubt, no. Without a doubt.”

Morgan said: “As racist as anything you claim to have gone through or whatever suffering you have had is when you insult Jews and declare you’re “doing death con 3 on the Jews.” The same applies. You are aware that racism is racism.”

Advertisement

Ye answered: “I used fire to fight the fire. I’m not in this place to get hosed off. I represent a distinct breed of freedom fighter.”

The American rapper responded, “I will say I’m sorry for the individuals that I hurt with the death con, with the uncertainty,” when questioned further about his comments.

As a response, Morgan said: “You apologized for stating something you now regret saying in the uncensored interview. That actually speaks a lot about you, in my opinion. That demonstrates your capacity for self-awareness and your ability to discern when you go too far.”

Also Read Kanye West refers to Piers Morgan as ‘Karen’ Kanye West referred to Piers Morgan as "Karen" during an interview with...