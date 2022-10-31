Kanye West could be just months from financial catastrophe

Kanye West has five streams of income, according to sources acquainted with his finances.

Sources say that four of them have been severely harmed or totally shut down.

Gap, which terminated its two-year partnership with him in September, owes him money for the YEEZYxGAP products it sold.

Sources claim that although Kanye West has a sizable cash reserve, he also has significant costs and may run into financial difficulties soon if he doesn’t figure out a means to reverse the trend as he is being abandoned by companies and criticised by industry leaders.

According to reports, in recent years, West has profited from his substantial Adidas and Gap deals, as well as his music catalogue, new music sales, and shows.

Adidas, the company responsible for the majority of his immense wealth, previously said earlier this week that it will stop making payments to him once its massive Yeezy footwear deal with him was terminated.

And sources say that it will be hard to fight that decision, because his threats against Jews and the incident in which he played porn to Adidas execs “mean they can play hardball,” according to an insider.

According to the source, Gap, which terminated its two-year partnership with him in September, owes him money for the YEEZYxGAP products it sold between the time the partnership ended and Tuesday, when it made the announcement that it was removing his products from stores due to the issue.

According to insiders, venues are unlikely to book West in light of the scandals. As for concerts, which should be the easiest money a star like West can make and a reliable source of fast cash, he was scheduled to perform at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on November 4 but that event was cancelled by the venue, he has no other shows scheduled.

In terms of new music, we’re told that West is working on an album, but there isn’t yet a distribution contract in place. His contract with Def Jam, a venerable label, expired in 2021. According to an insider, the album will likely still offer some sort of a lifeline, but he won’t likely make nearly as much money as he has with his prior records.

“He’s a many-time Grammy winner and he has such a large following that his albums go platinum instantly,” said the source, adding that its hard to believe that nobody would be willing to accept such a can’t-lose deal.

That leaves royalties, which net him around $5 million a year, according to Billboard. “That’s about enough to pay his gas bill for his jet,” laughed an insider. In September the music trade reported that West’s team tested the waters for selling his catalogue for around $135 million, but didn’t appear to get any strong interest.

Meanwhile, we’re told he has “a lot of cash by anyone’s standards,” but he also has a “high cash burn rate.”

Last year, West demolished a $57 million Malibu, California, house he had purchased. It is now being rebuilt almost entirely from scratch. We’re informed that the project is seriously in jeopardy due to his financial difficulties. He also owns a tonne of other residences, although many of them, we’re informed, are mortgaged.

Of course, West has had financial issues in the past. Let’s not forget that he disclosed in 2016 that he owed $54 million in personal debt, allegedly as a result of his several failed attempts to start a fashion brand and his extravagant spending habits.

According to a source, West’s extravagant lifestyle is centred on the Adidas contract, and everything else is just icing on the cake. According to Forbes, he has lost nearly three-quarters of his net worth as a result of the sneaker company running for the hills, which is a significant hole to fill.

So sources estimate that that even though he has more than $100 million in the bank, he probably has enough in the bank to last a matter of “months.”

“It’s all about cash flow and if slash when he can revive it,” said a source.

A rep for West couldn’t be reached.

