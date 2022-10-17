Kanye West discusses Kim Kardashian and Pete in his interview

Kanye West appeared on the podcast Drink Champs, hosted by N.O.R.E.

He discussed Kim Kardashian’s revelation that she and Pete Davidson had sex in front of a fireplace.

The rapper has been embroiled in controversy over his anti-semitic Instagram posts.

Advertisement

In a recent interview, Kanye West discusses Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West continues to express his opinions despite having his Instagram account blocked as a result of his divisive posts. He recently went on a tirade against a number of people, including ex-Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, and her mother Kris Jenner. As the rapper just made an appearance in the podcast Drink Champs, which is hosted by N.O.R.E.

In his podcast interview, Kanye discussed a number of topics, one of which was Kim’s most recent reveal from The Kardashians’ fourth season. Following the outrage he received for his anti-semitic postings, West, who has previously been embroiled in scandal, continued to talk about Kim being a Christian and continuing to make similar revelations on the show. At one point, the rapper also attacked Trevor Noah, host of The Daily Show, for standing up for Kim earlier this year when the rapper launched an internet tirade against her, alleging that she wasn’t allowing him see their children.

Kim was recently heard telling her grandmother MJ on the fourth episode of The Kardashians Season 2 that she and her then-boyfriend Pete Davidson had sex in front of the fireplace to honour her. While the revelation went viral in no time on social media, Kanye had a strong reaction to it during his podcast interview as per TMZ, he said, “Kim is a Christian. On TMZ I just saw yesterday it said, ‘Pete Davidson and Kim had sex by the fireplace to honour they grandmother.’ It’s Jewish Zionists that’s about that life, that’s telling this Christian woman that has four Black children to put that out as a message in the media.”

The rapper went on to say that he has no celebrity friends and that no one supported him when he went public with his allegations that the Kardashians “kidnapped” his daughter and failed to give him the address to her birthday party. He also accused the family of “black mirroring” him.

At another point in the interview, Kanye also accused Kim’s mom, Kris Jenner of sleeping with Drake. Kanye was asked about his recent Instagram post that claimed Drizzy will “f**k ya baby mama’s mama.” Speaking about the same he added, “Yeah, that was hard.” West then made a reference to Kris’ longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble and added, “You know what it mean. Ay, Corey, you know what it mean”, via Page Six.

Advertisement

Kanye recently was also involved in the White Lives Matter controversy after he wore a t-shirt that read “White Lives Matter” at the Paris Fashion Week.