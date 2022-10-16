Kanye West faces criticism for George Floyd’s remarks

Kanye West claimed that George Floyd’s actual cause of death was fentanyl.

He also asserted that the police officer’s “knee wasn’t even on his neck like that”.

The rapper appeared on N.O.R.E. and DJ E.N.’s Drink Champs.

Kanye West asserted that fentanyl, not policeman Derek Chauvin and others, was George Floyd’s true cause of death.

The Grammy winner asserted on the Donda rapper’s second performance on N.O.R.E. and DJ E.F.N.’s Drink Champs that George Floyd died from fentanyl overdose rather than oxygen deprivation because “they hit him with the fentanyl.”

Furthermore, according to the 45-year-old, the policeman’s “knee wasn’t even on his neck like that.”

Kanye West says George Floyd passed away because of fentanyl and that the cop’s knee “wasn’t even on his neck like that” pic.twitter.com/sVKy3VK35O — Kurrco (@Kurrco) October 16, 2022

Social media users have been debating Kanye West’s most recent statement over George Floyd’s passing.

Someone remarked, “Every time I read a headline with Kanye West, I think to myself “it can’t get any worse than this.” And then he proves me wrong.”

“Personally I never want to hear Kanye speak ever again,” another person said.

Upon receiving a report from a store employee that a 46-year-old had given a fake $20 money for smokes, Minneapolis police detained Floyd Offers.

George Floyd was taken into custody by Derek Chauvin and four police officers while they were kneeling on his neck and back for 9 minutes and 29 seconds, leaving him motionless.

On May 25, 2020, George Floyd passed away, sparking a series of actions that brought Black Lives Matter to public attention. I’m having trouble breathing becomes the movement’s catchphrase.