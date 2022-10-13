Kanye West feels happy in response to his controversial tweets

Kanye West said he is “happy” to have crossed the line.

While addressing his recent controversial anti-semitic remarks.

Adidas and JP Morgan Chase were two of the first names removed from his Twitter account.

Kanye West stated he is “happy” to have stepped over the line, regarding his recent contentious anti-semitic comments.

The rapper spoke with Page Six about the companies that left him after his weekend social media outburst, including Adidas and JP Morgan Chase.

The author of the Praise God hit allegedly told the publication, “Hey, if you call somebody out for bad business, that means you’re being anti-Semitic.”

He then referred to himself as “the richest black man in American history,” and said, “I feel happy to have crossed the line of that idea so we can speak openly about things like getting canceled by a bank.”

Chase has given West until December 2022 to locate a new bank, Candace Owen reported earlier today.

The influencer wrote on twitter with an image of the notification attached, “I was told there was no official reason given, but they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank.”

