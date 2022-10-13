Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kanye West feels happy in response to his controversial tweets

Kanye West feels happy in response to his controversial tweets

Articles
Advertisement
Kanye West feels happy in response to his controversial tweets

Kanye West feels happy in response to his controversial tweets

Advertisement
  • Kanye West said he is “happy” to have crossed the line.
  • While addressing his recent controversial anti-semitic remarks.
  • Adidas and JP Morgan Chase were two of the first names removed from his Twitter account.
Advertisement

Kanye West stated he is “happy” to have stepped over the line, regarding his recent contentious anti-semitic comments.

The rapper spoke with Page Six about the companies that left him after his weekend social media outburst, including Adidas and JP Morgan Chase.

The author of the Praise God hit allegedly told the publication, “Hey, if you call somebody out for bad business, that means you’re being anti-Semitic.”

He then referred to himself as “the richest black man in American history,” and said, “I feel happy to have crossed the line of that idea so we can speak openly about things like getting canceled by a bank.”

Chase has given West until December 2022 to locate a new bank, Candace Owen reported earlier today.

The influencer wrote on twitter with an image of the notification attached, “I was told there was no official reason given, but they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank.”

Advertisement

Also Read

Kim Kardashian is upset after Kanye West’s horrific racist tweets
Kim Kardashian is upset after Kanye West’s horrific racist tweets

The reality TV star reportedly wants to distance herself from the rapper....

 

Read More News On

Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Akshay Kumar reacts to PM Narendra Modi's recent statement
Akshay Kumar reacts to PM Narendra Modi's recent statement
Twinkle Khanna pairs clothing with books
Twinkle Khanna pairs clothing with books
Chris Evans and Jeremy Renner make jokes after his accident
Chris Evans and Jeremy Renner make jokes after his accident
Kareena Kapoor dresses up in black for Kolkata event
Kareena Kapoor dresses up in black for Kolkata event
Riley Keough's husband announced that they have a daughter
Riley Keough's husband announced that they have a daughter
Emraan Hashmi talks about Selfiee co-star Akshay Kumar
Emraan Hashmi talks about Selfiee co-star Akshay Kumar
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story