Kanye West may be sued by George Floyd’s family

Following West’s remarks, Floyd’s family’s civil rights attorney Lee Merritt said on Twitter that a lawsuit against the rapper is being considered due to his “false assertions about the method of his death.”

Advertisement While one cannot defame the dead, the family of #GeorgeFloyd is considering suit for Kanye’s false statements about the manner of his death. Claiming Floyd died from fentanyl not the brutality established criminally and civilly undermines & diminishes the Floyd family’s fight. — Lee Merritt (@MerrittForTexas) October 16, 2022

Floyd, a Black male, was killed by police in a confrontation in Minneapolis in May 2020. A nine-minute video of the incident shows Officer Derek Chauvin kneeing Floyd in the neck.

In a Saturday visit on the Drink Champs podcast, West made the deplorable claims.

Discussing Candace Owens’s documentary, The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM, West claimed that Floyd died from the drug fentanyl and that a police officer’s knee “wasn’t even on his neck like that.”

West’s recent round of controversy started after he wore a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt at a Paris fashion show.