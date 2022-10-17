Advertisement
Kanye West may be sued by George Floyd’s family

  • Kanye West claimed George Floyd died from an overdose of the drug fentanyl instead of police brutality.
  • It has been claimed that Floyd’s family may now take legal action against the rapper.
  • A nine-minute video shows Officer Derek Chauvin kneeing Floyd in the neck.
Kanye West could land himself into serious legal trouble after making a false statement that George Floyd died due to the drug fentanyl overdose instead of police brutality.

As a result of the Donda rapper’s divisive remarks concerning George Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minnesota police officer, it has been claimed that George Floyd’s family is thinking about suing him.

Following West’s remarks, Floyd’s family’s civil rights attorney Lee Merritt said on Twitter that a lawsuit against the rapper is being considered due to his “false assertions about the method of his death.”

 

Merritt also noted that the family may now take legal action against West. “While one cannot defame the dead, the family of George Floyd is considering suit for Kanye’s false statements about the manner of his death,” he tweeted on Sunday.

“Claiming Floyd died from fentanyl not the brutality established criminally and civilly undermines & diminishes the Floyd family’s fight.”

Floyd, a Black male, was killed by police in a confrontation in Minneapolis in May 2020. A nine-minute video of the incident shows Officer Derek Chauvin kneeing Floyd in the neck.

In a Saturday visit on the Drink Champs podcast, West made the deplorable claims.

Discussing Candace Owens’s documentary, The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM, West claimed that Floyd died from the drug fentanyl and that a police officer’s knee “wasn’t even on his neck like that.”

West’s recent round of controversy started after he wore a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt at a Paris fashion show.

