Kanye West praises Donald Trump while criticizing rival Joe Biden

Donda lashed out at President Biden for disregarding Elon Musk's advise.

Kanye West said he can be more critical because the president has “mental health issues”.

Former President Donald Trump reportedly described their bond as “for a long-time” in an interview with Piers Morgan.

Kanye West, embroiled in an anti-Semitism controversy, criticizes Joe Biden while praising Donald Trump.

According to reports, Donda lashed out at President Biden for disregarding Elon Musk's advise.

In an unguarded conversation with Piers Morgan, the 45-year-old criticized the president, claiming he can be more critical because the president has “mental health issues.

“The President of the United States does not have meetings with Elon Musk. That is (expletive). Hey, here, come, come get me. That’s (expletive) retarded. I know I’m not supposed to say that Biden, but that’s (expletive), Biden,” West added.

On the other hand, the founder of Yeezy respected former President Donald Trump, who reportedly described their bond as “for a long-time.”

Moreover, in a recent interview, the Republican representative supported the Donda rapper despite a deluge of criticism, stating that he was always “very nice” to him and added, “Beyond anybody, he was. He was great to me,” Trump said.

“And he was great, really, to MAGA, to the MAGA movement, which was very impressive. I was, you know, not surprised. I always got along with him. I liked him. I’ve always gotten along with him,” Trump continued.

“So I don’t really know what statements he made. Sometimes he’ll make a statement and a lot of people will think it’s worse [than] he means it to be. But I think that, you know, I was certainly very, you know, what I’m talking about. He was really high on a guy named Donald Trump,” he said.

