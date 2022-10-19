Kanye West refers to Piers Morgan as ‘Karen’

Advertisement
Kanye West address Piers Morgan “Karen” in vicious wealth dig at TV host

  • Kanye West referred to Piers Morgan as “Karen” during an interview with the British TV personality.
  • The rapper appeared on Morgan’s show following last week’s controversy over his anti-Semitic remarks.
  • The interview will air in its entirety later this week.
Kanye West, officially known as Ye, referred to Piers Morgan as “Karen” during an interview with the controversial British television personality.

The 45-year-old rapper appeared on Morgan’s show following last week’s uproar over antisemitic remarks he made on the Drink Champs podcast.

“You don’t hold accountability to my pain, you’re being a Karen,” Ye said the host in an excerpt from an interview that will air in its entirety later this week.

A “Karen” is a derogatory nickname for a white lady who is perceived as being unreasonable and uses her white privilege to get her way.

“I’m not a Karen,” Morgan responded, “I’m simply going to challenge you on what you’re saying.”

“God forbid one comment could cause people to feel any of the pain that my people have went through for years,” West said.

As Morgan attempted to provide West a “progress” point, West asked Morgan, “How much money are you worth?” To which Morgan replied: “Not as much as you, sadly.”

“Exactly, so take my advice! Maybe you’ll get richer,” West said.

